Drama city as Lake Zurich knocks off Libertyville in OT

LAKE ZURICH – It was drama city when Lake Zurich knocked off Libertyville 29-28 in overtime in North Suburban Conference football action Friday night.

After being outscored 14-0 in the second half in a loss to Warren last week, the Bears took a 14-8 lead into halftime against the Wildcats. Libertyville (3-3, 1-3) took a 22-14 lead with 4:21 to play before Lake Zurich (5-1, 3-1) wound up pulling out an exciting victory.

The Bears got on the scoreboard first when Chris Pirrone (113 yards on 23 carries) scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:44 left in the first quarter.

The Wildcats responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Schambow (18-for-30, 302 yards) to sophomore Blaise LaVista with 7:17 left in the second quarter. Libertyville caught the Bears off guard when Jack Treutelaar caught a pass from Sam Seth for the 2-point conversion and an 8-7 lead.

An interception by Lake Zurich’s Nolan Siko gave the Bears the ball on the Wildcats’ 36-yard-line. Five plays later, quarterback Lucas Lappin (75 yards on 15 rushes) bolted right for an 18-yard touchdown run and a 14-8 lead at the half.

Libertyville went ahead 15-14 when Boyd Hunt scored on an 8-yard TD run before Luka Nikolich caught a 39-yard TD pass to boost the lead to 22-14 lead.

Lake Zurich’s Jackson Piggott caught a 28-yard TD pass from Cole Kenyon before a 2-point conversion pass from Lappin (5-for-15, 60 yards) to Cason Gwizdala tied the score at 22-22 with 2:56 to play.

“We’ve lost two games now in overtime and it’s just frustrating,” Libertyville coach Mike Jones said. “He (Schambow) is a playmaker, he’s an athlete, that’s why he’s a Division I baseball player.”

A 1-yard TD run by Pirrone gave the Bears a 29-22 lead in overtime after the extra point by Jesus Vilchis. Seth caught a 10-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 29-28. But the Wildcats were called for an illegal forward pass on a trick play on the 2-point conversion setting off a big celebration for the Bears’ fans.

“This was probably one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in my life,” Pirrone said. “Luckily we got the ‘W’ and walked off with the win, but as a team there is so much more improvement to do.”Libertyville’s Scott Johnson had 53 yards on 16 carries while Lake Zurich’s Copelan Oettinger had two huge interceptions in the final 1:07 of the game.

“Their quarterback is a tremendous player, they have great receivers, and we couldn’t get much pressure on him,” Lake Zurich coach Ron Planz said. “The kids just kept battling, they played the LZ way, and we’re proud of them.”

