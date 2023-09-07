Northwest Herald area preview capsules for Week 3 of the 2023 season

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Jacobs (1-1, 1-1) at Huntley (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Huntley defeated Jacobs 37-20 in Week 5 last season.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs beat Hampshire 28-7 in Week 2. … RB Joey Scrivani ran for 56 yards and all four Eagles’ touchdowns in the victory. … RBs Caden DuMelle and T.O. Boddie both carried for 100 yards last week. DuMelle leads Jacobs with 160 rushing yards; Boddie has 147. … The Eagles’ defense, led by Scrivani and Paulie Rudolph at linebacker, has been excellent, allowing 263 total yards in two games and only 13 points total.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley defeated McHenry 35-6 last week. … QB Braylon Bower (268) and RB Haiden Janke (210) lead the Red Raiders in rushing. Janke has scored three touchdowns in both of Huntley’s games. … The Raiders’ win over Jacobs last season ultimately led to Huntley, Jacobs and Prairie Ridge sharing the FVC title three ways. … The Red Raiders are one spot from being ranked in The Associated Press Class 8A poll.

Friday Night Drive pick: Huntley

Crystal Lake South's Colton Hess catches a touchdown pass over Prairie Ridge's Nicholas Schons during their Week 2 game. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Burlington Central (1-1, 1-1) at Crystal Lake South (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Central beat the Gators 24-20 in Week 5 last season.

About the Rockets: Central beat Dundee-Crown 41-6 last week. … QB Jackson Alcorn, who started last season, had his finest varsity game as he completed 16 of 24 passes for 300 yards and five touchdowns. WR Brady Gilroy caught two of those scoring passes.

About the Gators: South lost to Prairie Ridge 38-14 last week. … The Gators took a 14-0 lead against the Wolves as WRs Colton Hess, Michael Prokos and Sasha Summers all caught passes of 35 or more yards from QB Caden Casimino. … Prokos (ankle) and WR Nolan Gorken (leg) both suffered injuries in the second half and did not return. … Casimino threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

FND pick: Burlington Central

McHenry (0-2, 0-2) at Cary-Grove (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Cary-Grove defeated McHenry 18-0 in Week 4 last season.

About the Warriors: McHenry lost to Huntley 35-6 last week. … The Warriors have struggled on offense and have six total points through two games, but junior RB Jacob Jones helped spark McHenry last week with 103 yards rushing and a 42-yard scoring run.

About the Trojans: C-G beat Crystal Lake Central 17-14 last week. … RB Andrew Prio has big-play potential and has rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns in two games. … FB Logan Abrams has 209 rushing yards. … C-G is ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

Crystal Lake Central (0-2, 0-2) at Dundee-Crown (0-2, 0-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Central defeated D-C 37-24 in Week 5 last season.

About the Tigers: Central lost to Cary-Grove 17-14 last week. … The Tigers have suffered their two losses by a combined eight points. … QB Jason Penza threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns last week. He has 559 passing yards for the season. … WR George Dimopoulos has six catches and had a touchdown grab last week among his 88 receiving yards. … WR Tommy Hammond leads the team with 15 receptions.

About the Chargers: D-C fell to Burlington Central 41-6 last week. … WR Kali Freeman provided a highlight in last week’s loss with a 93-yard touchdown reception. Freeman caught six passes from QB Zach Randl for 116 yards.

FND pick: Crystal Lake Central

Prairie Ridge quarterback Joey Vanderwiel pulls the ball on the option for a gain against Crystal Lake South last week as defenders take down fullback Jack Finn. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Prairie Ridge (2-0, 2-0) at Hampshire (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Prairie Ridge defeated Hampshire 62-34 in Week 6 of last season.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge fell behind Crystal Lake South 14-0 last week, then rallied back for a 38-14 victory. … FB Jack Finn rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns. … After managing 138 total yards in the season opener against Jacobs, the Wolves racked up 359 total yards last week. … Prairie Ridge is No. 2 in the Class 5A poll.

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire lost to Jacobs 28-7 last week. … The Whip-Purs were tied with Jacobs 7-7 at halftime, but the Golden Eagles scored three touchdowns in the second half. … RB Cole Klawikowski suffered an abdominal injury last week, and his availability was in question. Whips coach Shane Haak said they hoped to see more improvement with Klawikowski’s injury through the week.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central (0-2) vs. Bishop McNamara (1-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: The two teams, now in the CCC together, have not played before.

About the Hurricanes: Marian lost to Milwaukee Academy of Science last week 46-39. … QB Cale McThenia rushed for 123 yards and threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. … WR Rylan Dolter caught 11 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown last week. … WR Christian Bentancur has 14 receptions for 256 yards. … Marian hopes to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but its margin of error is smaller after suffering losses in the first two weeks.

About the Fightin’ Irish: Bishop McNamara defeated Herscher 14-7 last week. … The Irish lost to Chicago Leo 20-19 in the season opener. … Bishop McNamara missed the playoffs at 3-6 last year. The Irish won the Class 3A state title in 2017, were Class 4A state runners-up in 2018 and made the playoffs in 2019 (4A) and 2021 (2A).

FND pick: Marian Central

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 BLUE DIVISION

Richmond-Burton (2-0) at Marengo (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Last matchup: R-B beat Marengo 48-21 in Week 3 last season.

About the Rockets: R-B beat Quincy Notre Dame 25-6 last week. … The Rockets are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A. …FB Braxtin Nellessen had 94 yards and a rushing touchdown, along with a receiving TD in the game. … RB Ryan Saranzak ran for 76 yards and RB Dan Kalinowski had 54 and a touchdown. … R-B’s defense limited the Raiders to 137 total yards. … R-B is 56-5 under Mike Noll in his fifth season as coach and has been to at least the Class 4A quarterfinals every season except the 2021 COVID-19-shortened season.

About the Indians: Marengo beat Woodstock 23-21 in Week 2. … QB David Lopez had a big game with 129 yards and a touchdown and 49 yards rushing. He also was called on to play defense and came up with a crucial interception late to help seal the game. … RB Isaac Anthony leads the Indians with 200 yards rushing.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Johnsburg (2-0) at Rochelle (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Rochelle beat the Skyhawks 60-34 in Week 3 last season.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg beat Reed-Custer 40-37 last week. … The Skyhawks got a late interception from Maddux Malachuk and then got a 32-yard touchdown run from Brett Centnarowicz with 56 seconds left to put the game out of reach. … Centnarowicz has 236 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead the Skyhawks. … QB A.J. Bravieri ran for 58 yards and completed 12 of 16 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

About the Hubs: Rochelle lost to Morton 27-26 last week. … RB Grant Gensler has taken over for his brother Garrett, a Class 4A All-Stater, in the backfield and leads the Hubs with 202 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

FND pick: Rochelle

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE DIVISION

Woodstock (0-2, 0-0) at Sycamore (2-0, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sycamore defeated Woodstock 41-0 in Week 3 last season.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock lost to Marengo 23-21 last week. … Behind RB Landen Stoltz, who ran for 85 yards, the Blue Streaks took a 14-0 first-quarter lead against Marengo last week. … RB Max Miller rushed for 80 yards in that game. … WR Charlie Gilmore caught a 29-yard touchdown pass last week in the fourth quarter.

About the Spartans: Sycamore has started off with a bang this year, winning its first two games by a combined score of 70-13. … The Spartans beat DeKalb in the opener and defeated Simeon, one of the best Chicago Public League programs, 28-6. … The Spartans’ defense has been outstanding, allowing 176 yards against the Barbs and 151 against Simeon.

FND pick: Sycamore

Woodstock North’s Parker Halihan moves the ball in varsity football at Harvard on Thursday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock North (1-1, 0-0) at La Salle Peru (1-1, 0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: LaSalle-Peru beat North 21-13 last season.

About the Thunder: North defeated Harvard 48-3 last week. … WR Max Dennison had a big game for the Thunder with five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned a punt 70 yards for another touchdown. … QB Landan Creighton has 120 yards rushing and has thrown for 193 yards in two games. … RB Parker Halihan leads the Thunder with 130 rushing yards.

About the Cavaliers: L-P is looking to rebound after a 37-6 loss to Metamora in Week 2. … The Cavaliers managed only 89 yards of offense in Week 2 after racking up almost 500 yards in a 34-14 win over United Township in the opener. The Cavs allowed Metamora RB Jaiduan Cranford to run for 201 yards, including TD runs of 51 and 64 yards. On the season, QB Brendan Boudreau has completed 17 of 32 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, including a 19-yard TD pass to Mikey Hartman against Metamora.

FND pick: LaSalle-Peru

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Alden-Hebron (1-1) at South Beloit (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: South Beloit defeated A-H 40-20 in Week 4 last season.

About the Giants: A-H lost to Ashton-Franklin Center last week 34-33. … QB Ben Vole has thrown for 220 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 158 yards. … WR JP Stewart caught two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown last week.

About the Sobos: South Beloit beat Peoria Heights 62-28 last week. … The Sobos have been high powered on offense with 120 points in two games. They beat Hiawatha 58-26 in the opener. … The Sobos were 5-4 last year.

FND pick: South Beloit

NONCONFERENCE

Harvard (0-2) at Ottawa (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Ottawa beat the Hornets 63-0 in Week 3 last season.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to Woodstock North 48-3 last week. … WR Danny Rosas has nine receptions for 120 yards to lead the Hornets. … QB Adam Cooke leads the Hornets with 48 yards rushing. … Last week marked the return to the field for junior Christian Mercado, a year after he suffered a leg injury and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. Mercado caught the ball on the opening kickoff for a short gain.

About the Pirates: The Pirates bounced back from a close loss to Plano in the opener to crush Route 23 rival Streator 41-0 in Week 2. Ottawa’s line play started to resemble the force that pushed last fall’s Pirates into the Class 5A postseason, while QB Colby Mortenson – who this season is 17 of 21 for 219 yards and two touchdowns passing and has rushed nine times for 85 more yards and four TDs — put on a show. Featured RB Ryder Miller (259 yards this season) is also off to a great start.

FND pick: Ottawa