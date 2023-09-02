Burlington Central QB Jackson Alcorn has huge game in win over Dundee-Crown

BURLINGTON – Burlington Central quarterback Jackson Alcorn is blessed with a plethora of solid receivers to throw to.

Alcorn used them all in the Rockets’ 41-6 Fox Valley Conference victory over Dundee-Crown on Friday night.

With six players catching passes, Alcorn completed 17-of-24 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

“That is probably Jackson’s best game of his career,” Rockets coach Brian Iossi said. “He was playing with a lot of confidence. We can run out eight guys at receivers. We have a ton of athletes at that position.”

Alcorn threw two touchdowns passes to Brady Gilroy of 31 and 12 yards. The junior quarterback’s first TD pass of the night was a perfectly thrown 32-yard pass to Caden West. Chase Powrozek (39 yards) and Michael Person (25 yards) also had touchdown grabs.

“My offensive line gave me a lot of time to throw to,” Alcorn said. “They get a lot of credit. I have a lot of great receivers to throw to. I worked a lot this summer on 7-on-7 drills with the receivers. We work a lot of after practice too. I was in a good rhythm throwing the ball tonight.”

West caught four passes for 92 yards while Person grabbed four for 60 and Powrozek corralled 3 for 59 yards.

The Rockets (1-1, 1-1 FVC) had a balanced attack with 185 rushing yards to go with 295 passing yards for 480 total yards.

Joey Kowall led the rushing assault with 122 yards on 18 carries with a 2-yard TD run.

Dundee-Crown’s lone highlight was a 93-yard touchdown pass from Zach Randl to Kali Freeman, who caught 6 passes for 116 yards.

Randl completed 10-of-17 passes for 169 yards and the score.

Sophomore Kadin Malone ran 11 times for 108 yards.

“Kali and Zach played well,” said D-C coach Mike Steinhaus. “We have a lot of young players and new pieces. We are just trying to grind it out now.”

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20230901/alcorn-tosses-5-td-passes-in-burlington-centrals-big-win-over-dundee-crown/