Recapping week one scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week One in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.

Batavia 42-20 over Phillips

Ryan Boe and the Bulldogs offense was red-hot, and the defense took care of the rest in the season-opener.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/ryan-boe-batavia-spread-the-wealth-soar-past-phillips/

St. Charles North 37-34 over Palatine

“Trailing Palatine 34-30 with 5:05 remaining, St. Charles North (1-0) marched 69 yards in nine plays, capped by quarterback Ethan Plumb’s 13-yard touchdown strike to sophomore receiver Keaton Reinke with 2:06 left to take the lead.” Jake Furtney then had the game-saving tackle.

Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/ethan-plumb-st-charles-north-win-shootout-over-palatine-with-late-strike/

Palatine's Connor May (10) and St. Charles North's Aidan McClure (26) collide after a dropped pass Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

Geneva 35-0 over Metea Valley

Vikings running back Michael Rumoro had a varsity debut he won’t forget: A 125-yard rushing, three-touchdown effort.

Paul LaTour’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/genevas-michael-rumoro-has-surreal-125-yard-3-td-debut-in-shutout-of-metea-valley/

Washington pushes past Kaneland

“The Panthers rallied from a 27-12 deficit with 2:42 left in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points in the season opener and first meeting between the two schools.”

Chris Walker’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/washington-scores-final-21-points-to-stun-kaneland/

Downers Grove North trips up St. Francis 27-22

“..., the Trojans used a late Noah Battle touchdown to defeat defending Class 4A semifinalist St. Francis 27-22 in Wheaton.”

Scott Schmid’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/noah-battles-late-td-run-sends-downers-grove-north-to-win-at-st-francis/

Batavia’s Jordan Buckley (left) goes up against a Phillips player during the season-opener against Phillips in Batavia on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Cary-Grove runs over Burlington Central 23-12

“All 262 of Cary-Grove’s total yards on offense came on the ground during its 23-12 Week 1 Fox Valley Conference win over Burlington Central Central Friday night.”

Tim Froehlig’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/cary-grove-runs-past-burlington-central-in-fvc-opener/

Marmion falls short 14-13 to Maine West

The Cadets took the 7-0 lead in the third quarter, and again in the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown pass from Maine West Tommy Delaney sunk them. Marmion combined for 111 rushing yards.

Other scores

♦ 34-6 Lincoln-Way Central over St. Charles East