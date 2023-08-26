August 26, 2023
Recapping week one scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

By Jacob Bartelson
Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe hands the ball off to Nathan Whitwell during the season-opener against Phillips in Batavia on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe hands the ball off to Nathan Whitwell during the season-opener against Phillips in Batavia on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week One in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.

Batavia 42-20 over Phillips

Ryan Boe and the Bulldogs offense was red-hot, and the defense took care of the rest in the season-opener.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/ryan-boe-batavia-spread-the-wealth-soar-past-phillips/

St. Charles North 37-34 over Palatine

“Trailing Palatine 34-30 with 5:05 remaining, St. Charles North (1-0) marched 69 yards in nine plays, capped by quarterback Ethan Plumb’s 13-yard touchdown strike to sophomore receiver Keaton Reinke with 2:06 left to take the lead.” Jake Furtney then had the game-saving tackle.

Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/ethan-plumb-st-charles-north-win-shootout-over-palatine-with-late-strike/

Palatine's Connor May (10) and St. Charles North's Aidan McClure (26) collide after a dropped pass Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles.

Palatine's Connor May (10) and St. Charles North's Aidan McClure (26) collide after a dropped pass Friday August 25, 2023 in St. Charles. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

Geneva 35-0 over Metea Valley

Vikings running back Michael Rumoro had a varsity debut he won’t forget: A 125-yard rushing, three-touchdown effort.

Paul LaTour’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/genevas-michael-rumoro-has-surreal-125-yard-3-td-debut-in-shutout-of-metea-valley/

Washington pushes past Kaneland

“The Panthers rallied from a 27-12 deficit with 2:42 left in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points in the season opener and first meeting between the two schools.”

Chris Walker’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/washington-scores-final-21-points-to-stun-kaneland/

Downers Grove North trips up St. Francis 27-22

“..., the Trojans used a late Noah Battle touchdown to defeat defending Class 4A semifinalist St. Francis 27-22 in Wheaton.”

Scott Schmid’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/noah-battles-late-td-run-sends-downers-grove-north-to-win-at-st-francis/

Batavia’s Jordan Buckley (left) goes up against a Phillips player during the season-opener against Phillips in Batavia on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Batavia’s Jordan Buckley (left) goes up against a Phillips player during the season-opener against Phillips in Batavia on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Cary-Grove runs over Burlington Central 23-12

All 262 of Cary-Grove’s total yards on offense came on the ground during its 23-12 Week 1 Fox Valley Conference win over Burlington Central Central Friday night.”

Tim Froehlig’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/08/26/cary-grove-runs-past-burlington-central-in-fvc-opener/

Marmion falls short 14-13 to Maine West

The Cadets took the 7-0 lead in the third quarter, and again in the fourth quarter, but a late touchdown pass from Maine West Tommy Delaney sunk them. Marmion combined for 111 rushing yards.

Other scores

♦ 34-6 Lincoln-Way Central over St. Charles East

