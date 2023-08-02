Glenbard South QB Michael Champagne aims for sparkling finish to four-year varsity career

Glenbard South football coach Ryan Crissey had a long-range plan that finally is reaching the climax of a long journey this season.

Back in the spring of 2021, Crissey sorted through his potential quarterbacks for the shortened COVID season before making a pair of impactful decisions, most notably to play freshman Michael Champagne.

“In Michael’s freshman season, the COVID year, we actually didn’t have a quarterback,” Crissey said. “Cade Hardtke was arguably our best wide receiver, so if we didn’t have a kid who can get him the ball, we thought might as well put that kid in the quarterback position handling the ball all the time.

“We felt it was also a great time to get Michael some opportunities. Cade has absolutely no ego, so we gave Michael half the reps.”

Champagne, a senior quarterback in his fourth year on the varsity, noted his early promotion to the varsity turbo-charged his development.

“Coming in as a freshman on varsity was definitely an adjustment,” Champagne said. “I had to get comfortable with the speed of the game at that level. Looking back, I would say it was huge in my progress and getting comfortable playing at that level. I learned so much from that experience that I was able to bring into my sophomore year, which gave me a lot of confidence.”

Crissey said Champagne has been a steady and reliable producer for his program, leading the Raiders to the Class 5A playoffs the last two seasons.

“The transition from his freshman to sophomore year was very easy,” Crissey said. “Michael was far and away the most talented quarterback in the program. He definitely made some big-time mistakes in big-time situations as a sophomore, but we knew what we were getting into. Michael got better with every snap in his sophomore year.”

Even with his vast amount of experience on the varsity, Champagne said he deferred to the older players to be leaders on the Raiders. This season, Champagne is finally not playing up, so he’s excited to handle a bigger load regarding leading the team in different ways.

“We had some great leadership on our team my junior year from our upperclassmen,” Champagne said. “In general, I have always found myself more as a leader by example and my play. I have made some great strides in becoming more of a vocal leader as well as a leader by example as I’ve matured as a person and a football player.

“But it definitely is a great feeling coming into my senior year as a more complete football player. My confidence is definitely at an all-time high from learning so much over the years. … I expect huge things from myself and this team this season.

South Elgin v Glenbard South football Glenbard South quarterback Michael Champagne (12) looks for an open receiver during a 2021 game against South Elgin. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

As a junior, Champagne put up solid numbers passing and running to keep defenses off-balance and not focusing solely on elite wide receiver Cam Williams. Williams, a Notre Dame recruit, caught 47 passes for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Raiders will sorely miss the tough running of recently graduated running back Jalen Brown, who ran for 1,545 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

But Champagne, who passed for 1,795 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for 203 yards and three TDs, is more focused on winning games, not his statistics.

“I’m really just focused on doing everything in my power to lift this team to as many wins we can get,” he said. “I’ve improved in a lot of areas after last season. My arm is a lot stronger and my running ability is more of a threat to defenses. I’m just excited to get going.

“I’ve always had a ton of motivation to be the best player I can be. This team has so much talent and grit. I expect us to be in the thick of it all year long. As a team, we are very motivated to show not only ourselves but everyone else we are a legitimate team in 5A that can make a run.”

At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Champagne is stronger, faster and motivated to lead the Raiders to a long playoff run. The Raiders have three returning starters back on the offensive line, along with Glenbard West transfer Jack Anderson at left tackle.

“This season he [Champagne] changed his body and is running a 4.52 40,” Crissey said. “Several Division I coaches, including from the Big Ten, say Michael’s arm just jumps off the screen. He’s got a Division I arm but doesn’t have the size.

“He’s also not playing up anymore. Last year he wasn’t comfortable holding teammates to a higher standard or redoing a play if he saw something. The whole offseason, that was my focus with him. We spent a lot of time on his leadership and finding his voice.”

Champagne, who has seven offers, is also motivated to play at the next level but education is also a big factor in his future college.

“I’ve really been focusing on using football to get the highest education that I can have,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to have some really great high academic football offers. I am super motivated to further my academic and football career at the next level. I’m very excited about those opportunities.”