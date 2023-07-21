Yorkville’s Josh Gettemy, Ben Alvarez gearing up for double duty, new roles

MAPLE PARK – Josh Gettemy was pressed into duty enough last season that it’s fair to characterize him as a returning starter.

He plans on double duty this fall.

The Yorkville senior, his team’s leading returning rusher, is also taking reps at middle linebacker during the summer. That’s just fine with Gettemy, who played both ways as a sophomore and said it’s “what I’ve done my whole life.”

Gettemy and the Foxes were busy this week with 7-on-7s at Kaneland on Tuesday and West Aurora on Friday.

“It’s a little different feeling, because you know you’re going to have a big workload, playing both ways,” Gettemy said. “You have that conditioning aspect where you really have to be on it.”

Gettemy as a junior ran for 636 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games for the 10-2 Foxes, who reached the Class 7A quarterfinals. He started a handful of games when then-starter Gio Zeman was injured. Gettemy also caught 14 passes for 205 yards and a TD. His physical running style – Gettemy seemed to get stronger as games progressed – coupled with that pass-catching ability out of the backfield makes him a dynamic threat.

“I think he started at least 3-4 games; we see him as a returning starter,” Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said. “He is extremely physical, but he might also be up there with [former Yorkville running back] Toran Harris being a receiver out of the backfield for us and how versatile he is as a player at the point of attack.”

“I just hit my rhythm and stride,” Gettemy said. “Once I get going, I feel I’m hard to stop.”

Yorkville at Oswego East Football Oswego East defender Maxwell Schwertley gets his hands on Yorkville running back Josh Gettemy (3). (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Gettemy is positively giddy about the prospect of getting on the field defensively.

He’s worked with his older brother, Kyle, a senior linebacker last season who Josh calls a “freak in the weight room,” and also their dad about preparation for the added workload. Gettemy has also gained insight from his brother-in-law Jason Lewan, who played receiver in high school at Yorkville and is now in camp with the Green Bay Packers as a defensive lineman.

“Try to hear what he has to say; he has a lot of good insight,” Gettemy said. “I’m just doing everything conditioning-wise to be ready – sled pushes, hills, running – anything I can do, really.”

McGuire said Yorkville’s coaches will have to find ways to spell Gettemy to keep him fresh, but looks forward to what he brings to the defense.

“He really brings the same thing as he does on offense – he’s physical and very versatile,” McGuire said. “He can be physical, he can cover receivers in space. He is a tremendous athlete, and he has experience.”

Plainfield North at Yorkville Football Yorkville running back Ben Alvarez (13) breaks the tackle of Plainfield North defender Ty Schaumleffel (19) and powers for a first down during the 2022 homecoming varsity football game. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Gettemy isn’t the only Yorkville player expected to take on double duty and new roles.

Senior Ben Alvarez, a third-year varsity starter, is back after recording 45 tackles at linebacker and rushing for 123 yards and two TDs as a fullback. Alvarez, who has put on about 20 pounds since last season to weigh in at around 230, could also be moved down to defensive line as Yorkville graduated a host of talent from that unit.

“It’s new, I’ve never done it before, but we have great coaches that are teaching me different techniques,” said Alvarez, who could also see time at tight end. “By the start of the season, I think I’ll be all right.”

Where Alvarez plays could very well be determined by Yorkville’s opponent on a week-to-week basis.

“He will be kind of our scheme guy,” McGuire said. “If we play a team that is a little more of a passing team, he might be in a different place than if we were playing a team like a Rochelle that runs a lot. He will be kind of our ace in the hole where we can keep the same personnel but have him play a different position.”

That kind of versatility requires skill, and smarts, of which Alvarez possesses both. The 220-pound state wrestling champ from last spring boasts a GPA of around 4.4 and has visits with Ivy League schools Harvard, Yale and Princeton as he nears his college decision.

“He is extremely smart, but beyond that intelligence he just has some intangibles that you cannot coach,” McGuire said. “He is football smart, things he learned from being around the game.”