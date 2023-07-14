SVM SportsShorts for Friday, July 14, 2023

Local wrestlers compete at Midwest Nationals

Sterling Elite sent a team of nine wrestlers to the Midwest Nationals Tournament on July 1 at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

The squad, comprised of Sterling High School wrestlers, scored 97 points to place 18th out of 272 teams.

Recently graduated Tommy Tate scored 21 points to take second in the Boys 11th & 12th grade 170-179 division, and rising junior Landon Kenney scored 20 points to place second in the Boys 9th & 10th grade 140-148 division. Rising junior Zyan Westbrook scored 18 points to finish fourth in the Boys 9th & 10th grade 117-125 division, and Cammyla Macias was fifth in the Girls 9th & 10th grade 110-123 division with 15 points. Rising sophomore Cael Lyons placed sixth in the Boys 9th & 10th grade 119-122 division with 10 points, while Maddison Wickham, Landon Heckman, Gage Tate and Austin Clemens all won matches to add to the team score.

Dixon Wrestling Club’s Jack Ragan placed fifth in the Boys 9th & 10th grade 101-106 division, scoring 11 points. Oregon’s Anthony Bauer scored 18 points and finished fourth in the Boys 11th & 12th grade 162-169 division.

Newman graduate Brody Ivey scored 21.5 points to finish third in the Men’s College/Open 160-171 division. Rock Falls graduates Aaron and Adam Meenen also competed in the Men’s College/Open division.

Sterling alums to compete in Senior Games

Five local athletes are competing in the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, which run through July 18.

Sterling alums Bill Astray (class of 1974), Jeffrey Carl (class of 1972), John Carl (class of 1980), Kent Carl (class of 1976) and Kent’s wife Crystal Carl (class of 1981) are all participating in the track & field portion of the meet. All competed for the Golden Warriors under the late Jay Rhodes.

The event features 11,576 athletes ages 50 and over from all over the country competing in 20 medal events in five different age groups. Athletes qualify for nationals by placing in the top four or meeting qualifying standards at National Senior Games Association sanctioned events in each state. Results and information about the meet can be found at nsga.com.

Wegner fires first-ever ace

Dixon resident Bob Wegner scored his first hole-in-one on July 6, just six months after suffering a massive heart attack.

Wegner aced the 120-yard par-3 ninth hole at Shady Oaks Country Club in Amboy, using a 9-iron for the shot. It was witnessed by Greg Wegner, Dave Lenox and John Sagmore Jr.

Ladies hit the links in Sterling

The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Three Blind Mice” on Tuesday morning.

Jane Minard, Mimi Boysen and Vicki Carlson finished in first place, while Becky Dieterle, Cheryl Allen and Julie Pratt placed second, and Marty Dowell, Meta Rastede and Sue Nestor took third.

Boysen had the low gross, and Allen and Nestor tied for low putts. Minard had the longest putt and was closest to the pin, and she and Allen each had a chip-in.