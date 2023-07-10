2023 IHSA football schedule release: Kane County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The IHSA unveiled the 2023 football regular season schedule on Monday. Here are top games to watch, by week, in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Week 1

Downers Grove North at St. Francis

Time: 7:30 p.m.

The Spartans will eventually roll into into their new Chicago Catholic League conference slate, but this game features one of Kane County’s best quarterbacks right out of the gate in Ball State commit Alessio Milivojevic vs. the Trojans, who made it to the second round of the Class 7A state playoff bracket in 2022.

Lincoln-Way East’s Hank Ravetto pulls down Batavia’s Ryan Boe for a sack from the 2022 season. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Week 2

Lincoln Way East at Batavia

Time: 7 p.m.

In last year’s tilt, Batavia found itself unable to dig out of a big first-half hole against the eventual Class 8A runners-up. The Griffins scored 31 points and the defense shut down a usual consistent Bulldogs offensive attack. That’ll be a bulletin-board reminder.

Week 3

Morris at Kaneland

Time: 7 p.m.

The Knights kick off Interstate Eight/Kishwaukee Conference play against Morris; Kaneland lost last year’s meeting in Morris by eight points. This should be a momentum starter for the victor.

Kaneland's Tyler Bradshaw (1) carries the ball against Riverside Brookfield during a 6A playoff football game at Kaneland High School in Maple Park on Friday, Oct 28, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Week 4

Batavia at St. Charles North

Time: 7 p.m.

Both programs need little reminding how last year’s DuKane Conference outright title match went last year. Drew Surges’ miraculous touchdown run and double-overtime performance is one for the memory banks. While this marquee conference matchup comes much earlier than years past, it still will hold plenty of weight in the title chase.

Week 5

Geneva at Glenbard North

Time: 7 p.m.

The Vikings won a tight game last year. This figures to be a key matchup for both. Geneva could earn some key ground with potential wins in previous weeks, and with another one, it provides some cushion with Batavia and Wheaton North looming in consecutive weeks.

Glenbard North, meanwhile, hosts Lake Park the following week before closing with two road games against St. Charles North and Batavia sandwiching a home slate against Wheaton North.

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (1) leaps to attempt a reception against Batavia’s Gerke Drew (11) during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Week 6

Batavia at Geneva

Time: 7 p.m.

One of the oldest matchups and rivalries in Illinois High School football, this one is always circled on the calendar. Batavia has never lost to Geneva under coach Dennis Piron, and has won every game since 2010. Geneva had a potential upset brewing in the first half last year before a signature three-touchdown performance by Drew Gerke ensured otherwise.

Wheaton North’s Tyler O'connor (10) carries the ball against Geneva during a football game at Geneva High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Week 7

Geneva at Wheaton North

Time: 7 p.m.

Geneva fell to the Falcons in a rainy affair last year. Both traditionally field tough defenses to run the ball on, but the Vikings also feature one of the best wide receiving prospects in the state in Talyn Taylor to take the top off defenses. This should be a good one.

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (1) blocks St. Charles East’s Cayman Manuel during a game at St. Charles East. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Week 8

St. Charles East at Geneva

Time: 7 p.m.

The Saints struggled last year, but a win this particular week could muddy whatever the DuKane Conference race looks like down the stretch.

St Francis at IC Catholic Prep St. Francis's Brady Piper (6) runs through a tackle attempt by IC Catholic Prep's Joey Gliatta (33) during varsity football game between St Francis at IC Catholic Prep. Oct 21, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Week 9

St. Francis at Nazareth Academy

Time: 7:30 p.m.

We’ll have to wait and see how the season progresses, but this is a pair of teams that have won a lot of football games combined in the past few seasons. Conference title decider? Maybe.