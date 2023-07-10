2023 IHSA football schedule release: CCL/ESCC games to watch, week-by-week

Illinois high school football teams and fans finally have what they’ve been waiting for since the 2022 season ended: this fall’s football schedules.

The IHSA released its statewide football schedule Monday. These will be the top matchups to watch in the CCL/ESCC over the nine-week regular season.

Week 1: Mount Carmel (14-0 in 2022) vs. East St.Louis (12-2) at Hancock Stadium in Normal, 7 p.m. Aug. 26

This matchup became the game of the year as soon as these two storied programs announced the neutral-site game. Mount Carmel, the defending Class 7A champions, and East St. Louis, the defending Class 6A champions, both return a good amount of talent from last season’s teams and have the talent pool to compete for state titles once again. Make sure to pack the cars and get your tickets for this one.

Week 2: Kenwood (8-4) at St. Rita (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1

One of a few matchups between CCL/ESCC and Chicago Public League teams, this matchup will pit a talented Broncos team against a Mustangs team that has a new head coach. Kenwood will face a good early test against a program that lost to Mount Carmel in the Class 7A semifinals last season and appeared in state-title games the two years prior. Kenwood will try to make a jump after losing to Lemont in the Class 6A quarterfinals last year.

Week 3: St. Rita at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8

Although a lot of key players graduated from both rosters, there isn’t much hype needed for the 102nd meeting between these two Southside rivals. The Caravan won both matchups last year, taking the opener 35-3 before holding on in the Class 7A semifinals in a 20-9 win in the bitter cold. The Mustangs made their way back to the CCL/ESCC Blue after playing in the Green last season, and this will be a pivotal first division game for both teams as they try to win the megaconference’s premier division.

Week 4: Nazareth (11-4) at IC Catholic (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15

The schedule makers didn’t give the Knights a soft introduction to the CCL/ESCC, with their second conference game coming against the defending Class 5A champions. This matchup will pit two defending champions against each other — the Knights won the Class 3A state title — with plenty of collegiate talent on the field. The game will start a stretch of games where the Knights will play Nazareth, Marist, St. Francis and Loyola, respectively.

Week 5: Joliet Catholic (8-3) at St. Francis Wheaton (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22

The Spartans will get a big midyear test when they take on the Hilltoppers at home. Both teams were at the top of the Class 4A playoffs last season and both lost to Providence — Joliet Catholic lost 24-14 in the second round while St. Francis lost 17-14 in the semifinals. Each team figures to be competing for a high seed, so a win here could play a major role in their path to Bloomington-Normal.

[ 2023 IHSA football schedule release: No easy paths into the regular season ]

Week 6: Joliet Catholic at Marist (7-4), 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29

These two new Green rivals will meet up in what could be a deciding game for the division title. A win could set up a Week 9 matchup where the winner could win the division outright while the loser might be forced to finish second. Both teams will feature collegiate talent and this could be a matchup that’s decided in the trenches. Marist will try to rebound after losing to York in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.

Week 7: Brother Rice (7-5) at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6

The Crusaders’ non-division portion of their CCL/ESCC schedule features some fun matchup, including a Week 2 rivalry game against Marist down Pulaski Road, but their game against Nazareth will be a good test for both teams. Both teams feature some talented skill players and big linemen, creating an interesting matchup as both teams enter the final third of the season, trying to stack wins to earn a higher seed.

Week 8: Providence (9-5) at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13

The Caravan will finish the season with a two-week stretch against two teams that competed in last season’s title games. The Celtics lost in the Class 4A title game last year and will return talent under second-year coach Tyler Palntz. While Week 9 will have important matchups with division title implications, neither Providence nor Mount Carmel can look past Week 8.

Week 9: Mount Carmel at Loyola, 1 p.m. Oct. 21

Mount Carmel and Loyola will once again meet in Wilmette to end the regular season in a game that could be a rematch of last season’s regular-season finale thriller. Both defending champions lost a lot of talent from last season’s teams, and the Ramblers are under the guidance of first-year coach Beau Desherow, but these two storied programs will have the talent to compete for another Blue title.