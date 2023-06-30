Reagan Run 5K: Amboy standout got his start at Reagan Run

Everybody has a path that leads them somewhere, and it all starts with a beginning. That beginning in distance running for my son, Kyler McNinch, was the Reagan Run.

I have always run distance, and even competed in cross country in college. I qualified for nationals twice, so you would naturally think that running “runs” in our blood. I pushed Kyler in a stroller while I jogged when he was little, and eventually he started doing short runs to the creek near our house and back with me.

The summer of 2009, I was registered to do the Reagan Run, and I was going to sign Kyler up for the kids run. Kyler wanted to know what the big run was, and I told him it was a 3-mile race. He then told me that he wanted to do the big run, and not the little kids run. So I decided to give up racing for time that year, and instead made my Reagan Run goal for 2009 to make sure my son finished the “big run.”

So, at 3 years old (almost 4, August birthday), he set his goal on finishing and went on some runs through the woods with me. On race day we lined up toward the back and when the flag was dropped, Kyler started his journey not only on his first 5K ever, but, unknown at the time, his journey that has led him to where he is today. He raced up the hills in the woods, he smiled at everyone cheering him on, and he never let me get just a little bit ahead of him. The smile on his face when he finished 3.1 miles at 3 years old was priceless.

From 2009 until the present, Kyler has not missed a Reagan Run. We even lined up with about 25 other people at 8 a.m. on what would’ve be race day during COVID and ran our own Reagan Run. The feeling amongst the few runners was similar; they had either never missed a run, or ritually came out on the Saturday of Petunia Fest to enjoy watching or participating in the Reagan Run. Even if it wasn’t “officially” the Reagan Run, we still ran the route on the day of the annual Reagan Run to continue tradition.

Kyler wound up being a good runner, especially on trails, and participated in other road races and even YETI trail races during his junior high years. Being from Amboy and not having cross country in junior high, he played football from fifth grade through eighth grade.

Upon entering high school, our football numbers were extremely low, and we had not switched to 8-man yet, so he then decided to do cross country, remembering all the good feels associated with all the road races he had participated in.

In the past four years, he has excelled in running cross country for the Clippers. He was 12th at the Rock Falls Regional last fall, and then took 22nd at the Oregon Sectional, missing a trip to the state meet by just half a second. In 2021, he was part of the Amboy team that qualified for state for the first time in program history; he placed 82nd out of 260 runners.

In the spring of 2021, there were no regionals or sectionals or state because of COVID restrictions, but as a freshman in 2019, Kyler placed eighth at the Seneca Sectional as Amboy placed second as a team, and then he took 23rd at the Oregon Sectional as the Clippers finished sixth as a team; the top five advanced to state.

And to think, it all started with the Reagan Run when he was 3 years old.