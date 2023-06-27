Reagan Run 5K: Inspiration abounds at back of pack

As a runner, I love the finish line. I love the excitement of runners digging down deep and giving it their all for a great finish. I marvel at what some people are capable of, I am amazed at their speed and endurance.

That is what most people pay attention to, the front of the pack, the big finishes. But let me tell you about the back of the pack.

That is where I run … a little behind the middle of the pack. The back of the pack is often overlooked; many times as we come in, the race is already being disassembled and packed up. The crowds are thin, mostly friends and family.

But let me tell you, this is where inspiration lives. This is where you hear stories of life change, tales of grit and determination. This is where you see people do things they never thought they could or would do.

I have met and talked to a lot of amazing people along the way, and I have drawn inspiration from all of them. This is where you find first-time runners or runners making a comeback or runners on weight-loss journeys, etc. – and every one of them has an amazing story. Crossing the finish line can be life-changing, it can reveal strength you never knew you had. That newfound strength can be drawn upon for other areas of your life.

Crossing the finish line can inspire you to want to do better. It can ignite the competition within yourself to continually surpass your last performance, to set goals and then smash them, and this can spill over into your everyday life. When presented with something hard, the reminder of finishing another hard thing can be the mental push needed to persevere.

In the back of the pack, you will find walkers as well, people with equally inspiring stories and goals to be met. There is a mental component to toeing a start line knowing you will be among the last to finish. The thing to remember is that everyone is doing the same distance, and that personal best is personal and will look different for everyone. If you did the best you could and gave it your all, that is your personal best, and it is not based on what someone else does. The person who ran the five-minute mile and the person who walked the 20-minute mile should be equally proud of themselves. Remember, comparison is the thief of joy.

The back of the pack tends to be all shapes and sizes. Speaking from experience, it can be a mental challenge to stand among “runner bodies” when you don’t fit the mold. The thing to remember is that athlete is not a size, and health can’t be judged by outward appearance. Showing up and finishing, no matter what that looks like, shows you do indeed belong.

Don’t forget the spectators. We need all shapes, sizes, speeds, and abilities to be represented throughout the race. Somewhere in that crowd of people cheering is someone who thinks they can’t do it. They think they are too slow or don’t fit the aesthetic or myriad other thoughts which keeps them away. You could be the person they see and identify with, you could be the person that inspires them, that shows them that yes, they do belong and they can do it too. They may draw the strength they need from you.

I encourage you, if you have never stuck around to see the end of a race, try it; it’s worth it. Stay and cheer on the people who are struggling, who wonder if they will actually finish, then watch their emotion as they do. Giving can be better than receiving, so stay and cheer them on. Help them celebrate their finish, let it give you inspiration.

Next time, take time to check out the back of the pack.