IHSA girls soccer: Lincoln-Way East Class 3A state semifinals: How to watch, tickets, directions

Lincoln-Way East girls soccer is headed to North Central College in Naperville for the IHSA Class 3A state semifinals on Friday.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal game against O’Fallon.

IHSA Girls Soccer Class 3A State Semifinals Schedule

Friday, June 2

Libertyville vs. Barrington: 5 p.m.

Lincoln-Way East vs. O’Fallon: 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Class 2A third-place game: 5 p.m.

Class 2A state championship game: 7 p.m.

How to watch the IHSA state girls soccer playoffs

You can watch the IHSA Class 3A state girls soccer semifinal between Lincoln-Way East and O’Fallon on the NFHS network.

Purchase IHSA girls playoff tickets

Tickets for the IHSA Class 3A state girls soccer semifinals can be purchased for $9 each on GoFan.

Where are the IHSA state girls soccer playoffs for Class 3A?

Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium is located at 455 S Brainard St, Naperville.

More to know

Lincoln-Way East enters Friday’s match with a 21-4 record. O’Fallon is 19-3-1.

