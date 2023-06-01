June 01, 2023
IHSA baseball: Newman Central Catholic Class 1A state semifinals: How to watch, tickets, directions

What to know about Newman Central Catholic vs. Henry-Senachwine

By John Sahly
Newman’s Nolan Britt stabs for the ball as a Chicago Hope player steals second Monday, May 29, 2023.

Newman’s Nolan Britt stabs for the ball as a Chicago Hope player steals second (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Newman Central Catholic baseball is headed to Dozer Park in Peoria for the IHSA Class 1A state semifinals on Friday.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s noon semifinal game against Henry-Senachwine.

IHSA Baseball Class 1A State Semifinals Schedule

Friday, June 2

Gibault Catholic vs. Goreville: 10 a.m.

Newman Central Catholic vs. Henry-Senachwine: Noon

Saturday, June 3

Class 1A third-place game: 9 a.m.

Class 1A state championship game: 11:30 a.m.

How to watch the IHSA state baseball playoffs

You can watch the IHSA Class 1A state baseball semifinal between Newman Central Catholic and Henry-Senachwine on the NFHS network.

Purchase IHSA baseball playoff tickets

Tickets for the IHSA Class 1A and 2A state baseball semifinals can be purchased for $11 each on GoFan.

Where are the IHSA state baseball playoffs for Class 1A?

Dozer Park is located at 730 SW Jefferson Ave. in downtown Peoria.

More to know

Newman Central Catholic enters Friday’s game with a record of 22-8, while Henry-Senachwine is 22-6.

This is the first state semifinal baseball appearance for Newman Central Catholic.

Read more: Baseball: Henry to rely on pitching, defense in IHSA state semifinal

Baseball: Newman riding high after finally breaking through in Elite Eight

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.