June 01, 2023
IHSA baseball: Joliet Catholic Class 2A state semifinals: How to watch, tickets, directions

What to know about Joliet Catholic vs. Quincy Notre Dame

By John Sahly
Joliet Catholic’s Trey Swiderski stands by family and friends after the Hilltoppers win against Spring Valley Hall in the Class 2A Geneseo Supersectional on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Geneseo.

Joliet Catholic’s Trey Swiderski stands by family and friends after the Hilltoppers win against Spring Valley Hall in the Class 2A Geneseo Supersectional on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Geneseo. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Catholic baseball is headed to Dozer Park in Peoria for the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals on Friday.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal game against Quincy Notre Dame.

IHSA Baseball Class 2A State Semifinals Schedule

Friday, June 2

Columbia vs. DePaul College Prep: 3 p.m.

Joliet Catholic vs. Quincy Notre Dame: 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Class 2A third-place game: 3 p.m.

Class 2A state championship game: 5:30 p.m.

How to watch the IHSA state baseball playoffs

You can watch the IHSA Class 2A state baseball semifinal between Joliet Catholic and Quincy Notre Dame on the NFHS network.

Purchase IHSA baseball playoff tickets

Tickets for the IHSA Class 1A and 2A state baseball semifinals can be purchased for $11 each on GoFan.

Where are the IHSA state baseball playoffs for Class 2A?

Dozer Park is located at 730 SW Jefferson Ave. in downtown Peoria.

More to know

Joliet Catholic enters Friday’s semifinal with a record of 24-8-1. Quincy Notre Dame is 35-1.

The Hilltoppers are the defending Class 2A state champs in baseball, though only four players from this year’s team played a significant role last season.

Read more: Baseball: Joliet Catholic poised to make 2A title defense this weekend

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.