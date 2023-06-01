IHSA baseball: Joliet Catholic Class 2A state semifinals: How to watch, tickets, directions

Joliet Catholic baseball is headed to Dozer Park in Peoria for the IHSA Class 2A state semifinals on Friday.

Here is what you need to know ahead of Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal game against Quincy Notre Dame.

IHSA Baseball Class 2A State Semifinals Schedule

Friday, June 2

Columbia vs. DePaul College Prep: 3 p.m.

Joliet Catholic vs. Quincy Notre Dame: 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Class 2A third-place game: 3 p.m.

Class 2A state championship game: 5:30 p.m.

How to watch the IHSA state baseball playoffs

You can watch the IHSA Class 2A state baseball semifinal between Joliet Catholic and Quincy Notre Dame on the NFHS network.

Purchase IHSA baseball playoff tickets

Tickets for the IHSA Class 1A and 2A state baseball semifinals can be purchased for $11 each on GoFan.

Where are the IHSA state baseball playoffs for Class 2A?

Dozer Park is located at 730 SW Jefferson Ave. in downtown Peoria.

More to know

Joliet Catholic enters Friday’s semifinal with a record of 24-8-1. Quincy Notre Dame is 35-1.

The Hilltoppers are the defending Class 2A state champs in baseball, though only four players from this year’s team played a significant role last season.

Read more: Baseball: Joliet Catholic poised to make 2A title defense this weekend