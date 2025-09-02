Plan a shopping excursion to historic downtown Pontiac

Looking to cap off your trip along The Mother Road with a fun and walkable downtown destination? Chart a course for Pontiac, where you’ll find a wide assortment of independent retailers, offering something for just about everyone. Join us as we take a look at some of the small businesses found along one of Route 66’s most beautifully preserved town squares.

ACRESinn | 107 W. Madison St., Pontiac | 815-314-0764 | AcresInn.com

If fresh, honest ingredients are what you’re looking for, then head over to the eclectic ACRESinn. This counter-serve cafe dishes up responsibly sourced burgers and chicken sandwiches, plus coffee, beer and wine – and offers an in-store market with a sprawling selection of eclectic and delicious goods.

Charmed Boutique | 101 W. Madison St | 815-842-0391 | charmedboutiquepontiac.com

Charmed Boutique specializes in women’s apparel and accessories. Charmed carries unique merchandise you can’t find anywhere in the surrounding areas, from fashion forward dresses and tops to handbags, scarfs, jewelry and more.

The Cup & The Scone | 213 W. Madison St | 815-255-9870 | thecupandthescone.com

This full service coffee house boats a wide selection of hot beverages and some delectable gluten-free options.

The General Store | 319 N. Mill St | 815-844-3983 | tgs-art.com

The General Store offers embroidery services, silk screen shirts, jackets and many custom designed items.

Jurassic Gemstones | 117 W. Madison St | 309-251-0379

Jurassic Gemstones is a unique and exciting journey into the past where you get to see items that are millions of years in the making – offering a stunning selection of gemstones, fossils and specimens in all price ranges.

Lilli’s Gifts & Home Accents | 113 W. Madison St | 815-842-9050

Lilli’s boasts many gift items starting at just $1. You’ll find wall hangings, yard décor, table runners, wreaths and garlands, silk flowers and a beautiful selection of birdhouses that make for charming holiday gifts.

Livin’ in Color | 105 W. Madison St | 815-844-2704 | livinincolor.com

Livin’ in Color carries sizes 3X to S in women’s clothing, along with accessories and gifts for all the special ladies in your life, along with a selection of children’s jewelry.

Museum of the Gilding Arts | 217 N. Mill St | 815-844-1848

Nowhere else in the U.S. has a collection like this been put together with the sole purpose of shedding light on the Gilding Arts and celebrating an art form that is centuries old. Learn, explore, interact and discover at the Museum of Gilding Arts.

Pontiac Doll & Toy Museum | 218 N. Main St | 630-308-5380

Pontiac’s own Doll and Toy Museum is home to an enormous and wide ranging selection of vintage dolls and collectible toys, with an emphasis on Barbies – and best of all you can purchase items directly from this collection.

Pop’s Pop Up | 517 W. Howard St | 815-674-4979 | popspopupshop.squarespace.com

Pops is a great little shop with something for everyone. You’ll find a kids corner, children’s art gallery, vintage toys and tools, pottery, antiques, repurposed furniture, Route 66 sodas, collectibles and much more.

Route 66 Kites & Board Games | 222 N. Main S | t815-953-8303 | route66kites.com

Route 66 Kites and Board Games offer a fun shopping experience for all ages. You’ll find Route 66 Souvenirs, modern board games, flags and lawn decor, disc golf supplies and one of the largest selections of kites you can find anywhere in Illinois.

Tickled Pink Fabric Shop | 1318 N. Locust St | 815-848-1617 | tickledpinkfabricshop.com

Tickled Pink is here to meet all your sewing and quilting needs. This cozy shop has Elna sewing machines, quilting and sewing fabric, pre-cuts, kits, notions, patterns and plenty of gifts in store.

Wright’s Furniture | 115 E. Madison St | 815-844-7177 | wrights-furniture.com

Since 1953, Wright’s has been serving Pontiac as a full line furniture store – offering a sprawling flooring department and GE center showcase.