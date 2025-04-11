Souvenir stops along The First Hundred Miles

The First Hundred Miles Of Route 66 is sprinkled with shops offering memories of The Mother Road. Here’s a list of what we think are some of the best and offer something out of the ordinary. Don’t forget to check out airport, hotel and restaurant gift shops as well – all offering a bit of Americana for you to call your own.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Joliet Area Historical Museum Gift Shop

204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

From “Blues Brothers”–themed clothing to coffee mugs, Joliet-themed View-Master slides to ties depicting the Mother Road, you’ll love this museum’s eclectic selection. The gift shop also is home to a wide selection of official The First Hundred Miles merchandise. You’ll find socks featuring iconic Route 66 sites, vinyl stickers, 3-D magnets, T-shirts and more – all featuring The First Hundred Miles logo.

Provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66

9 W. Cass St., Joliet

The Rock & Roll Museum’s commitment to preserving the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois goes beyond their growing selection of exhibits and into their curated gift shop. You’ll find official Route 66 passports, limited edition T-shirts, buttons, magnets, books and more.

The Landing Pad

110 S. Park St., Unit C, Wilmington

This 1960s space age shop offers an exclusive collection of one-of-a-kind collectibles, souvenirs and memorabilia that capture the spirit of the Mother Road and celebrate this legendary stretch of American history. Located just steps away from the new home of the World-Famous Gemini Giant. Opening May through the end of November, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday to Monday.

The Shop on Route 66

315 N. Center St., Gardner

Don’t miss your chance for a photo opportunity filled with vintage Coca-Cola memorabilia and visitor information for both in-state and cross-country Route 66 travelers. While you’re there, browse their all-encompassing selection of 66 memorabilia, you’ll find walls of die-cast vintage cars, throw-back metal signage, postcards, stickers and many more fun and eclectic collectibles.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Old Route 66 Family Restaurant

105 S. Old Route 66, Dwight

At the Old Route 66 Family Restaurant you’re greeted by a real fire engine chassis that has been repurposed into the cashier station – under which you’ll find Route 66 shot glasses, stickers, patches, mugs and maps. This popular restaurant offers an expansive selection of 66-themed T-shirts, sweatshirts and other apparel – in addition to their menu of delicious homestyle meals, served with famously generous portions.

Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station

West Waupansie Street, Dwight

Built in 1933, this filling station served Route 66 until it was shuttered in 1999, making it the longest operating gas station along Route 66. Restoration (without services) was completed on this spectacular cottage-style station in 2007. Now, Ambler’s is home to interpretive signs, a vintage auto shop exhibit and plenty of Route 66 memorabilia and mementos available to buy.

Odell Standard Oil Gas Station

400 W. South St., Odell

Although Odell’s Standard Oil Gas Station no longer sells gasoline, this beautifully preserved service station has been converted into a welcome center for the Village of Odell. The station is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tours and offers guidebooks, pamphlets and selection of Route 66 mementos and souvenirs celebrating this iconic structure.

Wally’s: Great American Road Trip Gas Station

1 Holiday Road, Pontiac

As the “Home of the Great American Road Trip,” Wally’s offers one of the largest selections of Route 66 souvenirs in the entire state – emblazoned with their fun cavalcade of characters. This 30,000 square foot station building also is home to a meat carving station and deli, a gourmet coffee, freshly made sweet treats, a popcorn station and much more.

Home Again On Route 66

321 N. Main St., Pontiac

Located in the Illinois Route 66 Association Museum and Hall of Fame building, this small, unique gift shop is home to everything Route 66. From postcards to original artwork, you’ll be treated to curated selection of merchandise honoring the history and culture of The Mother Road. Informative staff can answer all of your Route 66 inquiries and steer towards more great Route 66 attractions around Pontiac.