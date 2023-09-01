Shop Small Along Historic Route 66

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is dotted with cozy antique stores, artisan boutiques and many other delightfully unexpected retailers. From nostalgic specialty shops near the edge of Chicago, to the quaint downtown stores of rural Pontiac, there’s a shopping stop for everyone on your road trip. Join us as we explore a few of these small businesses.

Berwyn Toys and Trains

7025 Ogden Ave., Berwyn

Beyond this beautiful 1940s-style façade, you’ll find a must-visit destination for all model train-enthusiasts visiting the Chicago area. Berwyn Toys and Trains is a longtime favorite among hobbyists and collectors, with many customers taking a quick detour from their Route 66 journey to check out the shop’s wide selection of new and vintage items. Even if you’re not a die-hard fan of miniature railroads, anyone can appreciate the store’s interactive Lionel train display and eclectic selection of toys and gifts. With a knowledgeable staff ready to help you find the perfect item, you never quite know what you’ll walk away with after a trip to Berwyn Toys and Trains Hobby Shop.

Smokey Row Antique Shop

112 Stephen St., Lemont

Pay a visit to this unique fan-favorite antique shop, located right in the heart of downtown Lemont. Smokey Row’s friendly staff will show you around the expansive and ever-changing selection of unique antiques populating this quaint storefront. You’ll find art pieces, jewelry, household decor and other unexpected oddities, all curated by the owners.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor

Audiophils Records

17 E. Van Buren St., Joliet

A great selection of vintage vinyl awaits you at Audiophils Records in downtown Joliet. If you’re a music lover, this is the perfect spot to pull off Route 66 and spend some time searching through thousands of curated used records for your collection’s white whale. You’ll also find selections dedicated to new vinyl, re-pressing and local artists. Conveniently located just off the Mother Road, next to the historic Rialto Square Theatre, this is truly a one-of-a-kind shop along The First Hundred Miles.

Itis Amazing

76 N. Chicago St., Joliet

Quality women’s and men’s fashions, all at affordable prices, is what’s in store at Itis Amazing in downtown Joliet. From designer clothing including hats, shoes and accessories, there is something for every taste and budget. Plus sizes and a children’s section add to the offerings. Find what you’re looking for in this fashion-forward store. Super pricing means items won’t last long, so visit today and find out why Itis Amazing lives up to its name. RSVP today for the upcoming fall fashion show to be held in-store Saturday, Oct. 28.

Rick’s Relics

116 N. Water St., Wilmington

If you’re looking for more vintage records and collectibles, Rick’s is the place to visit. Treasures are lovingly alphabetized, and they can help you find that rare record that’s missing from your collection. If you’re in the market for a new stereo or turntable, Rick’s can take care of that, too. Beyond the vinyl, you’ll find lots of matchbox cars, antiques and other collectibles, as well as a good selection of Route 66 souvenirs and motorcycle apparel.

Paraphernalia Antiques

112 N. Water St., Wilmington

Paraphernalia Antiques in downtown Wilmington is a great place to score that perfect antique your collection has been missing. This eclectic collection of toys, smalls and other artifacts, located just off Route 66, is an excellent pit stop for all the fans of vintage goods who are traveling along The First Hundred Miles. At this unique store, you’ll also find throwback furniture, dishes, lamps and a beautiful selection of antique jewelry.

Milltown Market

508 N. Kankakee St., Wilmington

While antiquing, don’t miss the Milltown Market, one of Wilmington’s largest and most expansive collections under one roof. Gently used furniture and war memorabilia are just some of the offerings you’ll find inside this historic red clapboard building. Vintage radios, home decor and other large and small antiques await you at the roadside antiques destination. The store even offers convenient parking and step-free access to the building, making it easy for everyone on your road trip to browse some antiques.

Photo provided by Heritage Corridor

Route 66 Kites & Board Games

222 N. Main St., Pontiac

At Route 66 Kites & Board Games, located in historic downtown Pontiac, you’ll find a wide array of toys and games sure to appeal to kids of any age. The unique boutique carries kites, disc golf supplies, board games, card games, toys, gifts and Route 66 souvenirs. With stock ranging from reproductions of nostalgic toys to this season’s hot new wares, you’re sure to find the perfect items to occupy your young travelers. If you’re looking to explore some of the gorgeous parks along Route 66, be sure to browse the shop’s massive selection of larger-than-life kites.