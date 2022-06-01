Shop Alongside Your Canine Companion At Crest Hill’s Internode Greenery & Home

Internode Greenery & Home

2400 Caton Farm Road, Unit L, Crest Hill, IL

815-230-5905

Looking for a place to add to your dog friendly shopping list? Then search no further than Internode Greenery & Home located just around the corner from Old US Rt 66 in Crest Hill, Illinois.

Specializing in house plants both large and small, Internode knows a thing or two about green-scaping your home, inside and out. Upscale housewares and décor round out their ever-changing selection so there’s always a reason to return. And they love your pets too.

Well behaved of the canine or feline kinds are always welcome. House kitty on premises too. Open year ‘round for your gardening addiction. Check them out online for events like their ever popular ‘build your own terrarium’ and in-house yoga sessions.

Hours: Tu-Fr 10:30am-5:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, Su 11am-3pm, Closed Mondays

For more info, visit: TheInternode.com



