Starved Rock Foundation marks $500K in donations to state park

The Starved Rock Foundation has donated more than $500,000 to Starved Rock State Park since the foundation’s founding in 1991, the foundation said in a news release.

For over three decades, the nonprofit has raised funds and provided volunteer support for projects to enhance visitor experiences and preserve the park’s natural and cultural resources, the release said.

“This milestone represents hundreds of thousands of hours volunteered at the front desk and bookstore, along with numerous fundraisers over the years — all fueled by the incredible generosity of park supporters near and far,” President of the Starved Rock Foundation Pam Grivetti said in a statement.

“In 1991, we started with roughly a $500 donation in our early days, and to now stand here having contributed over half a million dollars to the park is truly humbling,” Grivetti said. “It’s proof of what can be accomplished when people care deeply about a place and come together to protect it.”

According to the release, the Starved Rock Foundation’s contributions have supported a wide variety of park needs, including trail and facility improvements, free educational programming for students, families and visitors year-round, museum enhancements and interpretive exhibits at the Starved Rock Visitor Center and special projects and signage that connect people to the park’s history and ecology.

The Foundation said it expresses gratitude to its members, volunteers, donors and regional partners who make its mission possible.

For more information about the Starved Rock Foundation or to learn how you can get involved, visit www.starvedrock.org.