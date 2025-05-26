From fresh produce to homemade soap, Oswego Country Market showcases range of local vendors

Oswego residen Tina Whitlock makes homemade soap and other bath and body products as part of her business, White Blossom Soaps. She has been part of the Oswego Country Market for the past few years. (Eric Schelkopf)

Whether you crave fresh produce or homemade soap, you are bound to find something you like at the Oswego Country Market.

The Oswego Country Market will open for the season at 9 a.m. June 1. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 28 at 15 S. Main St. near the Village Grind Coffee and Tea Co. and the Oswego Public Library in downtown Oswego.

Natasha Lewis of Big Rock Organics looks at some of the organic produce the business sells at the Oswego Country Market. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswegoland Park District has been running the market since 2004.

“It has grown over the years,” said Jaclyn Eidukas, special events supervisor for the Oswegoland Park District.

She noted the market features a wide variety of products. Each week, the market features about 40 vendors.

Natasha Lewis of Big Rock Organics shows some of the floral bouquets the business sells at the Oswego Country Market. (Eric Schelkopf)

Fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like baked goods and honey along with handmade items are for sale in the outdoor, open-air market.

One can also find tempting treats for their pets at the Oswego Country Market.

“A lot of our vendors are returning from last year,” Eidukas said. “We’ll have a couple of newer vendors, but the majority of vendors who we’ve seen for many years will be back at the market. There’s a new cannoli vendor, Bella Rosa Cannoli. They were at the market once last year, but they’re coming full-time this year.”

Other new vendors include Triangle B Ranch, which sells bison products. A full list of vendors is available at the Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

In addition, the Park District will have its Kid’s Maker Market and Garage Sale on July 13 and Aug. 10 in conjunction with the Oswego Country Market.

The sale will feature unique, affordable toys and handmade wares. The Oswego Country Market also will feature live music, including performances from students at the Fox River Academy of Music & Art in Oswego.

“It really brings the businesses together and connects with the community,” Eidukas said in talking about the Oswego Country Market.

If people have a Link card, they can use it for eligible purchases at the Oswego Country Market. And using their Link card, they can purchase any food items permitted by the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Oswego Country Market also offers a way for people to become more familiar with downtown Oswego.

“It draws individuals from outside Oswego as well into our downtown area to see what businesses are down there,” Eidukas said. “I think it’s a great way to draw individuals into our town on Sundays and potentially come back during the week as well.”

When the farmers market season is over, the Oswego Country Market is moved indoors. In December, the Little White School Museum in Oswego is the backdrop for a holiday market.

“We have about 10 vendors,” Eidukas said. “It takes place the day after the Oswego Christmas Walk and helps kick off the holiday season. And it’s not too far from where we host our summer market.”

More information about the Oswego Country Market can be found at the Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org.