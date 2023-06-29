Streator to celebrate Liberty Fest with parade, City Park activities

Streator’s fireworks, carnival and headline music will have to wait until the first weekend of August.

There still are a number of activities, however, planned Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, for the weekend before Independence Day.

The Streator Fest committee is calling this first weekend of its festival, Liberty Fest. The majority of activities will be at City Park, with the exception of the parade at noon Sunday, which will begin at the intersection of Illinois and Main streets, travel west on Main Street, then head north on Park Street to City Park.

Liberty Fest will kick off 8 a.m. Saturday with the 5k Run for Glory. The race is a Starved Rock Runners Club circuit race. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. at City Park. The 5k will begin at the corner of Kent and Vermillion streets on the northeast corner of the park. Register online at www.runsignup.com/rfg5k. Proceeds from the run go to the Streator Fest committee.

Just For Kix participated in the 2021 Independence Day parade in Streator. The youth dancing group will perform on the Plumb Pavilion stage during Liberty Fest, as well as host a dunk tank at City Park. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Media)

The Red, White and Blue Jumpfest, presented by House of Bounce, is scheduled noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at City Park. Children younger than 5 can jump for $5 and children 6 and older can participate for $10.

Additionally, the ice cream and pie social will return 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday to the Liberty Fest.

The Plumb Pavilion will feature entertainment from Just For Kix at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and the Streator High School band at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Little Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker will be crowned on stage at 2 p.m. Saturday. To vote for Little Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker, go to Kroger, 2399 N. Bloomington St., and put money into the cannister for your favorite candidate. The proceeds go to the Streator Fest committee, which is an all-volunteer group that also is responsible for the city’s fireworks, carnival and headline music at Northpoint Plaza. For the first year, the former Fourth of July Fest will be moved to Aug. 3-6 and called Streator Fest moving forward. Headline acts this year include Warrant, Tracy Lawrence, Brushville and Too Hype Crew.

The committee is looking at adding some new things to the festival next year, said Streator Fest organizer Randy Dominic.

Saturday, July 1

8 a.m.: Run for Glory

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendors

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Cookout presented by Liberty Fest committee

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Just for Kix dunk tank

Noon to 5 p.m.: World of Bounce bounce houses

12:30 p.m.: Just for Kix performance at Plumb Pavilion

2 p.m.: Crowning of Little Miss Sparkler and Mr. Firecracker at Plumb Pavilion

Sunday, July 2

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Vendors

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Cookout presented by Liberty Fest committee

Noon: Parade (downtown Streator along Main Street to Park Street to City Park)

Noon to 5 p.m.: World of Bounce bounce houses

1 to 5 p.m.: Ice cream and pie social

1 to 5 p.m.: Just for Kix dunk tank

1:30 p.m.: Streator High School band performance at Plumb Pavilion

5 p.m.: Liberty Dollar early bird drawing