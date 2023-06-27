Streator library enters final phase of construction

The Streator Public Library is in the final phase of its dome and mural restoration project.

This phase involves the restoration of the library’s murals. Parma Conservation has started cleaning the murals and will be restoring any damaged areas. The landing in front of the murals is blocked off to the public so the area can be properly vented.

The front entrance remains closed to the general public. Patrons must use the parking lot and entrance on the north side of the building.

When patrons are inside the building, they will need to watch their step on the temporary ramps to the front desk and children’s room. The deck framing has temporarily closed the main desk area until the project is complete. The library staff is seated in the computer room on the north side of the old building for information and checkouts.

The library, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, received $139,075 in matching funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services Save America’s Treasures grant program to restore its four murals.

The murals have never been cleaned since they were installed in 1905 and severe smoke damage occurred to the murals in 1945 when the library had a fire in the boiler room. The oil on canvas murals in the library’s rotunda were painted by Chicago artist Gustav Fuchs, who is best known for painting the Arch of Triumph for the Chicago Worlds Fair.

Construction is ongoing at the Streator Public Library as the dome and mural restoration project enters its final phase. (Derek Barichello)

Restoration work began in February.

Proud Electric completed updating the electrical panel, installing new wiring, installing new light fixtures and reframing the top of the library’s dome. They also constructed the platform deck to be used in each phase of the project. The second phase of the dome restoration also has been completed. Oosterbaan & Sons, Company repaired plaster damage to the dome, painted the dome and glazed decorative detailing.

“At this time the project is ahead of schedule,” said Cindy Maxwell, Streator Public Library director.

When the project is complete the library will close for a few days so Proud Electric can remove the decking and staff can move back into their work stations. The library will announce the closing dates after Parma Conservation has a target completion date.

The Streator Public Library Grand 120th Anniversary Reopening Reception will be announced when the library is certain of a completion date.The three phase project is being funded by the Save America’s Treasures Grant and the private donation funds. The work must be completed by Oct. 31 to comply with the grant, but it is expected to wrap up sooner.