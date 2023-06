The entrance to Autumnwood Subdivision’s Lakewood Drive in Ottawa will be reopened Friday, June 23.

At that time, the temporary road that has been in use will be closed to all traffic.

The reconstruction operations for the north portion of Autumnwood Drive (Lakewood Drive to North 30th Road) will now be underway for about five weeks. During that time, access to Lakewood Drive will be from the south on Autumnwood Drive.