Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Kendall, LaSalle, Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 6:54 p.m. for southern Kendall County, northern LaSalle County, southern Will County, northern Grundy County and northeastern Kankakee County.

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

At 6:54 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mendota in LaSalle County to near Grant Park in Kankakee County.

There is a potential for quarter size hail from the storm, according to the NWS.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until midnight for the following nine Illinois counties: Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, LaSalle, Lee, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Will.