$13.1M traffic signal project now underway in downtown Oswego

OSWEGO – While motorists won’t see any changes for a couple of months, work began underground this week on a project that will bring traffic signals to two downtown intersections on Washington Street (Route 34).

Signals will be installed on Washington Street at the intersections with Harrison and Main streets. The new signals will be interconnected with the railroad crossing signals at Adams Street. The $1.3 million project started Monday, April 3.

Village Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes said the first steps of the project involve electrical work beneath the street to prepare for signal installation.

The intersection of Washington (Route 34) and Main Streets in downtown Oswego. (Viewing westbound Washington Street) (David Petesch)

Work will begin at Harrison Street and move east to Main Street and then to the railroad tracks. Once the electrical work is done, the poles and signal arms are expected to be delivered in May and will go up as soon as the signals arrive in June.

During construction, traffic on Washington Street will be reduced to two lanes, but Hughes said it is expected to take less than a week. The project must be completed by July 31, according to the construction contract.

The project also includes the removal and replacement of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps and interconnecting the traffic signals with the existing signals on Route 34 at Route 25, Madison Street and Route 31, to keep vehicles clear of the train tracks and avoid traffic buildup while trains pass.

For years, the short stretch of highway has been the scene of frequent traffic accidents, near-misses and a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in 2018.

Downtown business owners have voiced their support for the signals, expecting them to greatly improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for their patrons.

The village contracted Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. of Rosemont for the engineering at $139,835 and H & H Electric Company of Franklin Park for the construction at $1,155,629.

Per their agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the village will cover all of the construction costs but will split the maintenance and electrical cost for the traffic signals with IDOT on a 50-50 basis once they are constructed.

The traffic signals will be the first in the village operated by traffic cameras rather than sensors in the pavement.