Oswego SD308 Board, fire district bond sale, village races on ballot today

Today, Tuesday, April 4, is election day and polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Kendall County.

For information on voting and polling places, contact the Kendall County Clerk's Office at 630-553-4104 or visit the clerk's website here.

Here is a look at the local races:

OSD308 Board of Education

Oswego SD308 voters will be asked to cast ballots for a total of four candidates to serve on the school board.

Running for a single, two-year board term are Jared Ploger, an incumbent, and Kevin D. Johnson. Candidates for three four-year terms are Dominick Cirone, an incumbent, and Richard B. Gilmore, Heather Gregar, Joanne Anastasia Johnson, Amy Murillo, Mary Jo Wenmouth and Nicky A. Boecker.

Oswego Village Board and village president

Oswego voters will be asked to cast ballots to determine who will serve as village president for the next four years and elect three trustees to the Village Board. The successful trustee candidates will also serve four-year terms.

The village president candidates are REpublican Troy Parlier and Democrat Ryan Kauffman, who previously served as four-year term as a village trustee.

Republican candidates seeking reelection to the board are James Marter II and Terry Olson. Jason Kapus also is running as a Republican.

Democrat candidates are Karin McCarthy-Lange, Luis Perez and Andrew Torres. McCarthy-Lange and Perez previously served on the board.

Oswego Fire District Protection District referendum

The Oswego Fire Protection District Board of Trustees have placed a referendum on the April 4 ballot that, if approved, would allow the district to sell up to $17 million in general obligation bonds to pay for what district officials describe as its “critical needs” because of rising operational costs.

Fire Chief John Cornish said the fire district would, in turn, use the proceeds from the bond sale over next 10 years to buy new vehicles and equipment, fund the construction of an additional fire station and retire a portion for the district’s current debt.

Cornish said he and other district officials have listened and learned from the voters over the course of three failed referendum attempts dating back to the April 2021 consolidated election. In each of the past referendums, he said the district was asking voters to approve a permanent property tax rate hike to provide revenues that would allow the district to maintain current service levels as the local population continues to grow.

However, Cornish said by asking to voters to authorize the bond sale, the agency is seeking a specific amount of money – $17 million – to cover the cost of every item in the agency’s 10-year capital improvement plan. If approved, the general obligation bond would cost the owner of a home valued at $300,000 about $93.93 more on the fire district’s portion of their annual property tax bill.

The final year the bond sale charge would be included on local property tax bills would be 2034. After 2034, the additional tax to repay the bonds would be removed from the fire district’s portion of local tax bills.

The fire district, which serves a population of more than 75,000 residing in a 52-square-mile area of northeastern Kendall and northwestern Will counties, currently operates four stations, two in Oswego, one in Montgomery and one in Plainfield.

As the district’s population continues to grow, Cornish said so does the number of ambulance and fire calls the agency responds to every day.

According to fire district data, the agency responded to more than 6,700 incident calls last year, a 64% increase over the total number of incident calls in 2012.

Waubonsee Community College District 115 Board of Trustees

Voters will find five candidates vying for three open seats on the college Board of Trustees: Jimmie Delgado, James K. “Jim” Michels, Stacey Ries, William A. Marzano and Gregory Thomas. Michels, Delgado and Thomas are incumbents.

Uncontested races

Voters will find uncontested races for seats on the Montgomery Village Board, Oswegoland Park District Board and Oswego Public Library District Board.