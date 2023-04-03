Yorkville area voters to determine races for school board, fire district and city council

This Tuesday, April 4, is election day and polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout Kendall County.

Candidate profiles can be found on our website at kendallcountynow.com. Our print subscribers have access to our website at no additional charge. For information on voting and polling places, contact the Kendall County Clerk’s Office at 630-553-4104 or visit the clerk’s website here.

Here is a look at the Yorkville area races:

Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Board

The election will mark the first time fire district voters will have the ability to determine who represents them on the board. Previously, the members had been appointed by the Kendall County Board, but fire district voters passed a referendum in November creating the elected board.

Voters will be asked to cast ballots for five of the candidates. The candidates are Darin Peterson, David A. Guss, D. Scott Harmon, John A. Hardy, Kristopher Lackey, Kelly Pleva, Richard Vinyard, Jeff Farren, Gary D. Schlapp, Martin Schartz, Ken Johnson and Richard A. Huseman. Incumbents are Johnson, Farren, Schlapp and Schwartz.

Yorkville Y115 Board of Education

Voters will elect four members to the board. The candidates are Michael Knoll, Jason Demas, Darren J. Crawford, Jorge A. Ayala, Leslie Smogor, Michael Houston, Molly Gerke and Wayland W. Middendorf.

Yorkville City Council

Yorkville votes will find races for alderman in Wards 3 and 4. In Ward 3, Chris Funkhouser, the incumbent, is challenged by Malanda Griffin. In Ward 4, voters will choose between Russell “Rusty”Corneils and Maryalice Lundquist.

Waubonsee Community College District 115 Board of Trustees

Voters will find five candidates vying for three open seats on the college’s board: Jimmie Delgado, James K. “Jim” Michels, Stacey Ries, William A. Marzano and Gregory Thomas. Michels, Delgado and Thomas are incumbents.