Rock Falls senior soprano delivers pitch perfect national anthem at IHSA basketball finals

Ariana Diaz is an All-State Honors choir member who performed before the morning and evening sessions

By Earleen Hinton

Ariana Diaz, a senior at Rock Falls High School, sang the National Anthem before the semifinals at the 1A and 2A girls basketball tournament at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena on Thursday, March 2. Diaz, 18, said she would "absolutely" be cheering for Byron since they are in the same conference with Rock Falls. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

NORMAL — The start of the 2A semifinals session of the girls state basketball tournament started with a spark of Rockets green, thanks to Ariana Diaz.

The 18-year-old Rock Falls High School senior got the session rolling when she unleashed a perfect pitch version of the national anthem as players from Byron High School and Chicago Noble/Butler lined up on the court at Redbird Arena for their 2:30 p.m. game.

“I loved it,” said Diaz as she broke into a big smile after the performance. “I loved every single minute of it.”

Diaz was selected to sing the anthem after auditioning at the All-State Honors Choir competition. She performed at the the start of the 1A session in the morning and then the 2A afternoon session.

Diaz was one of four Rock Falls students that were selected for Illinois Music Educators Association All-State Ensembles in November.

She was named an All-State Honors Choir as a Soprano I.

“It was great to be selected. I really enjoyed it,” she said.

When asked if she’d be cheering for Byron — a Big Northern Conference foe of Rock Falls — she replied: “Oh absolutely.”

This is the second year in a row a student from Rock Falls has sung the anthem during a session of the state basketball finals. Remington Collins, now a junior, did it last year.

