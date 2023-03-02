Rock Falls senior soprano delivers pitch perfect national anthem at IHSA basketball finals

NORMAL — The start of the 2A semifinals session of the girls state basketball tournament started with a spark of Rockets green, thanks to Ariana Diaz.
The 18-year-old Rock Falls High School senior got the session rolling when she unleashed a perfect pitch version of the national anthem as players from Byron High School and Chicago Noble/Butler lined up on the court at Redbird Arena for their 2:30 p.m. game.
“I loved it,” said Diaz as she broke into a big smile after the performance. “I loved every single minute of it.”
Diaz was selected to sing the anthem after auditioning at the All-State Honors Choir competition. She performed at the the start of the 1A session in the morning and then the 2A afternoon session.
Diaz was one of four Rock Falls students that were selected for Illinois Music Educators Association All-State Ensembles in November.
I loved every single minute of it.”— Rock Falls senior soprano Ariana Diaz
She was named an All-State Honors Choir as a Soprano I.
“It was great to be selected. I really enjoyed it,” she said.
When asked if she’d be cheering for Byron — a Big Northern Conference foe of Rock Falls — she replied: “Oh absolutely.”
This is the second year in a row a student from Rock Falls has sung the anthem during a session of the state basketball finals. Remington Collins, now a junior, did it last year.
[ Rock Falls student reaches out with sign language for the national anthem ]