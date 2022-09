DIXON — Artists Beverly Garcia and Jan Harvey, both 87, are opening their doors Friday and Saturday to display the art they’ve produced. Some of their works are for sale. The showing is at Rock River Estates. Harvey says to follow the signs.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Beverly Garcia talks about her art Wednesday at her home in Dixon. Garcia and friend Jan Harvey are opening their homes to the public this Friday and Saturday to show their combined 90 years of producing art. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)