Another storm hits riding center near Oregon, damages buildings

OREGON — For the second time in five months, buildings at an Ogle County riding center have been severely damaged by strong winds.

“I received a call at 6:29 p.m. on Sunday that our loafing shed was gone and our entry way, which we had just picked up and moved to the side in order to work on the barn, had been tossed,” said Donna Fellows, Pegasus Special Riders president on Monday. “They just started dismantling the barn on Aug. 22 to repair the damage in March and now six days later we get more damage.”

In March, a strong storm ripped through southern Ogle County and, in a matter of minutes, heavily damaged the main arena building at the therapeutic riding center.

Pegasus Property Manager Dave Diveley talks to workers at the therapeutic riding center on Monday. A Sunday evening storm caused more damage at the site on Carthage Road just five months after the center's "hoop" barn was heavily damaged during a March wind event. The center had just started repairs Aug. 22, just six days before the Aug. 28 storm hit. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Located on Carthage Road, south of Oregon, just north of the Lee County line, the center was still reeling that storm which took the south end of the “hoop” arena barn off its moorings rattling the 11 horses that were housed under the wooden haymow at the south end of the 62-foot-by-420-foot building. The horses and two cats that resided in the structure were not hurt.

The wind also pushed the north end of the building in, twisting and bending the large garage door.

The “hoop” building was constructed in 2002. Its roof and sides consisted of a large tarp called a “coverall” that stretched over the steel frame. Sections of the tarp were torn from the frame and deposited nearby, while some sections remained on the frame with large gaping tears.

The large arched entryway, that was at the north end of the barn, was salvaged from the March storm and moved just a few yards away from the barn while contractors began dismantling the main structure last Monday.

But Sunday’s windstorm changed all that, twisting the entryway and dumping it onto its side while stripping metal siding from the loafing barn and depositing it across the driveway while wrapping some pieces around several trees to the north.

The horses and cats were again rattled by the destruction, but unhurt, Fellows said.

“Two horses decided to go to another pasture because the fence was down, but they all get along so that was ok,” she said. “We were again so lucky that the animals were not hurt.”

Fellows, who helped re-established Pegasus in 1996 by overseeing the therapeutic horseback riding program and the purchase and development of the land on Carthage Road, said it is likely the insurance settlement will not cover the entire price of rebuilding from the first storm, let alone the second.

“We found out that we had a $250,000 ‘cap’ on our insurance so we could be responsible for the rest to just replace what we had,” she said noting that the barn cost $150,000 to construct in 2002.

“Now that has doubled in price,” she said. “And it was $45,000 just to disassemble the barn last week. It all adds up.”

She said officials had looked into many different types of buildings, rather than the hoop (engineered building) but this hoop design was the type of building best suited for the riding area.

Metal buildings are primarily used for storage and don’t have the ventilation or floor suitable for the riding area, she said adding that a softer ground was needed for aging horses used in the facility’s programs.

Sunday’s storm was also selective in its destruction, leaving a cornfield to the west and soybean field to north untouched.

“We’ve been here since 2002 so why pick on us now and then twice?,” she said.

Pegasus Special Riders is a nonprofit organization providing therapeutic horseback riding to northern Illinois residents with physical, mental and emotional challenges.

Two horses graze at the Pegasus Therapeutic Riding Center on Monday following a Sunday evening storm that caused more damage at facility.It was the second storm to hit the facility in 5 months. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

“We do not turn anyone away due to their inability to pay,” their website states.

David Diveley, the property manager, is the organization’s only full-time employee. Dedicated volunteers step in to help with daily chores and events, Fellows said.

Pegasus’ is also marking its 25th anniversary this year and will be honored as a Unit of Honor at this Harvest Time Parade, held at Oregon’s Autumn on Parade on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Visit Pegasus www.PegasusSpecialRiders.org for information or to donate.