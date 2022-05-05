Thank You Teacher Letters for Sauk Valley

Teacher: Jennifer Drew-She truely makes my day so much better. Anytime I’m sad or having a bad day she always checks up on me and makes sure I’m doing good.-Emyli Sandrock, Sterling

Teacher: Joseph Heavner-Thanks Mr. Heavner for being the coolest teacher ever. Class is always interesting. Everyone always has fun and you make the material easy to understand. So thanks again for being the best ag teacher ever.-Alexis Cheever, Amboy

Teacher: John James-Thank you for being such a great musical director and pushing me to be a great Tevya in Fiddler on the Roof my Junior year. You were also a great band instructor at Polio Community High School.-Mathew Pace, Dixon

Teacher: Jennifer Freeman-You are an awesome teacher! Thank you for everything!-Zain Monroe, Dixon

Teacher: Mrs.Jacobs-Thanks ☺️ for being the best teacher ever oh and tell molly I said 👋 hi I miss you so much! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💖-Ellaree Griffin, Sterling

Teacher: Ms. Elizabeth Scriven-Thank you so much Scriv for always being there to give good advice. I always thoroughly enjoy being in your classroom, and if I can’t be there I’m disappointed. You create a very positive, family like environment and I think you are a great teacher, not only in academics but in pretty much everything.-Haden McCoy, Amboy

Teacher: Jazzie Pinzon-You are the best teacher I love 3th grade I do not want to leave 3th grade-Zoe Howard, Sterling

Teacher: Michelle Jagitsch-Thank You for helping me with math and different math strategies. Also is very Kind, Respectful, Responsible, very Nice, very Caring, and very Loving! Has a big Heart! Thank You Mrs. Jagitsch!-Rylee Messenger, Sterling

Teacher: Suzanne Weaver-Thank you for being an incredible teacher for Emma this year. You have gone above and beyond to make everything wonderful and to instill a love of learning in her. I was so excited when Emma was placed in your room this year. You are the reason I became a teacher and you are the reason I love teaching math and science. Thank you for being the best teacher for all of the students in your class. Love, the Dempsey family.-Emma Dempsey, Dixon

Teacher: Christine Lantz-Thank you for being such a great mentor during my student teaching experience. You have given me the opportunity to learn from such an experienced teacher and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. Everyday being in your classroom with your support and guidance makes me a better teacher. All you past, present, and future students are lucky to have had such a caring and knowledgeable teacher. Thank you!-Jillian Reaver, Sterling

Teacher: Erin Wilhelms-This teacher goes above and beyond to help her students succeed each and every day. She is thoughtful and understanding and patient. Any student will be blessed to have her as a teacher in the future.-Leanna Cholke, Polo

Teacher: Denis Mennie-Mr Mennie is an AMAZING teacher and definitely knows what hes doing when it comes to the subject. hes definitely my favorite teacher that I have throughout my day & knows how to brighten anyones day.-Kiele Portner, Amboy

Teacher: Christine Murphy-I really like Mrs. Murphy. She plays football with us and makes learning fun.-Nolan Coward, Harmon

Teacher: Jennifer Kuehl-Thank you for being the best teacher ever. You are nice and we have fun. Thank you for helping me become a better reader.-Claire Sharp, Dixon

Teacher: Richard Eichman-He was a very motivated teacher I had the luck to not only have him as a History teacher, but also in French class. Very fun and nice to his students. Always motivating you to give more!-Elda Castillo, Sterling

Teacher: Mr. Justin Pratt-Mr. Pratt is an amazing teacher and mentor to students. He made a huge difference in my son’s 6-8 education. SPS is lucky to have an amazing, dedicated teacher like him.-Triston Rodriguez, Sterling

Teacher: Jessica Truedson-Was an amazing teacher and still is! Was always here to help in any way!-Brandon Mccloud, Sterling

Teacher: Jazzie Pinzon-You are the best teacher ever and the nice teacher ever!-Jakobe Mulnix, Sterling

Teacher: Travis Kemmerer-Thank you for being the most positive influence in our school. you never fail to make every students day better, and you continue to share your love of music with the high school every day. every band and choir students life has been changed for the better because of your classes, at least mine has. If a student is having a bad day, you can always tell and you always make them feel better, even by addressing in by just telling a funny joke. You also always notice when a student is having a good day and you always ask why. thank you for being the best teacher.-Natalie Pratt, Dixon

Teacher: Travis Kemmer-You’re pretty cool!-Gloria Parker, Harmon

Teacher: Maria Peterson-Mrs. Peterson has been nothing short of amazing to Carter and makes him feel comfortable. He loves coming to school because of her! Such a blessing having loving teachers.-Claire Sharp, Dixon

Teacher: Stephanie Schultz-Thank you for all that you have done for your students and being there for them whenever someone needs to talk. Thank you for being so sweet.-Monica Miller, Polo

Teacher: Carrie King-As I entered junior high the year our world was turned upside down, with crazy Covid I was not allowed to go to school I had to stay remote for the whole year Ms. King was my math teacher and helped me so much to understand how to do the math assignments she made it fun but didn’t let us mess around. Thank you Ms. King for everything you do for your students to help us succeed.-Bradly Krasnican, Dixon

Teacher: Shuana Dinges-Even though you not a teacher anymore you made math so fun and you make basketball so much fun.-Emily Sachs, Amboy

Teacher: Ann Wagnecht- She is one of a kind! Not only is she a great person but even better teacher! When I wasn’t feeling well for awhile Mrs Wagnecht reached out to my mom on her own time to make sure I was ok! She is always going above and beyond! Thank you for everything!-Madelynn Wiebenga, Rock Falls

Teacher: Jazzie Pinzon-Thank you for the effort to help everyone in your classroom-Owen Smith, Sterling

Teacher: Jazzie Pinzon- Thank you!- Maddox Skinner, Sterling

Teacher: Tara Harms-Thank you, Miss Harms, for really caring about kids. I feel like you would always be there for me when stuff gets hard at school. Thank you for being an awesome teacher!-Zoe Como-Scott, Sterling

Teacher: Travis Kemmerer-You’ve done so much for us. Thank you for everything you do.-Brooklyn Strub, Amboy

Teacher: Alex Johnson-Thank you for all the extra help.-Aleha Munoz, Sterling

Teacher: Lori Kyger-Mrs. Kyger is an above and beyond example of what an educator is! Mrs. Kyger dedicates most of her time to school oftentimes leaving way after many of her colleagues. She shows what commitment to the next generation is and what the value and importance of education is. Mrs. Kyger teaches English at Rock Falls Township High School. To Mrs. Kyger and educators who too supersede their colleague Thank You!-VV, Rock Falls

Teacher: Alexandra Miller-Thank you for being the best teacher I had. I will always remember you and you made an impact in my life. You were such a good teacher. You cared, you were kind, you made the atmosphere feel comfortable, you supported us, you are just beyond amazing! I loved going to your class and you were the most wonderful English teacher anyone could ever have especially as a Freshman in high school where we are still learning to adapt and experience everything. A truly great teacher is hard to find and impossible to forget. Thank you Mrs. Miller for all your hard work and for simply being you. Lots of love-Valerie Orton, Sterling

Teacher: Weston Henry-Mr. Henry will always be one of my favorite teachers of all time because he always comes to class with an unbelievable amount of energy and faith in us students to motivate us all for the day. He cracks jokes helps us step by step and is overall just a fun guy to talk to, so thank you mr. Henry for being a great choir teacher.-Cole Stumpenhorst, Sterling

Teacher: Tara Harms-I just really would like Ms. Harms to win because she care about us kids so much. She made my tough year alot better.-Zoe Como-Scott, Sterling