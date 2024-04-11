Women’s college basketball: Morrison grad Shelby Veltrop named NJCAA D-I honorable mention All-American

Former Morrison basketball star Shelby Veltrop was named an NJCAA Division 1 Honorable Mention All-American in her first season with Sauk Valley Community College. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Last month, Sauk Valley Community College freshman center Shelby Veltrop was named Arrowhead Conference MVP for the 2023-24 women’s basketball season.

This month, she picked up an even bigger accolade: NJCAA Division I honorable mention All-American. Veltrop was one of 50 NJCAA D-I players to receive All-America recognition.

Veltrop was the 2023 Sauk Valley Media Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She holds the Morrison school records for rebounds (944) and blocks (356) in a career and ranks second in career points (1,394) behind her younger sister Camryn.