Sterling, Newman HS alumni sign with Indoor Football League’s Quad City Steamwheelers: ‘A dream come true’

2018 Sterling High School graduate Kerry Reynolds does some weight work Monday, March 4, 2024 at Westwood in Sterling. Reynolds tried out and made the team for the Indoor Football League’s Quad City Steamwheelers. Reynolds joins other ’18 grad, Newman’s Easton Bianchi. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Two friends since high school. A shared dream of playing professional football.

After signing with the Indoor Football League’s Quad City Steamwheelers, that dream is now a reality for Kerry Reynolds and Easton Bianchi.

“Having my brother next to me, I’ve known him ever since I moved into Sterling, since like 2018, it’s just been a dream come true, basically,” said the 2018 Sterling graduate Reynolds about Bianchi. “After he told me he was supposed to go to Sterling [High School], I was like, ‘Man, we could’ve played together.’ Now we’re actually playing together. And then this is a professional season, too, so it’s really a dream come true to have this opportunity.”

Bianchi, a 2018 Newman Central Catholic graduate and former Division I track and field sprinter at BYU (2019-23), was a back-to-back IHSA Class 1A state champion in the 100 and 200 meters (2017-18), a state champion in the 60 meters (2017), and an IHSFCA Class 2A first-team All-State running back (2017) during his time with the Comets. He ranks sixth all time at BYU in the indoor 60 meters (6.68 seconds) and indoor 200 meters (21.17 seconds).

Reynolds, a former offensive lineman for College of DuPage (2018-21), played center, left guard and right guard for the 2019 Red Grange Bowl champions and the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division III national champions. In ‘21, he anchored the line for an offense that ranked first nationally in points, rushing yards, rushing yards per game and yards per carry, and second in total offense.

For Reynolds, and especially Bianchi, it’s been a long hiatus from football. Reynolds has been away from the sport for a little over two years, while Bianchi hasn’t played on a team – outside of intramurals at BYU – in a little over six.

Playing on the same football team was a hypothetical the two friends discussed but never expected to come to fruition. Now, it’s actually happening.

“I’m pumped, man. Newman and Sterling combining was always something you talked about,” Bianchi said. “Growing up with all the Sterling guys – Weston Sisson, Alek Duran, all those guys, Isaiah Ryan – you talk to them and it’s always, ‘What if, bro? What if?’ And honestly, now that me and Kerry are finally doing this, I would say easily the best two to come out of, not only the tryouts, but probably among the top five best incoming players for the Steamwheelers this year, I can’t wait to see what we do.”

Easton Bianchi, a 2018 Newman High School graduate, runs routes Monday at Westwood in preparation of his place on Indoor Football League’s Quad City Steamwheelers. (Alex T. Paschal)

Reynolds will play center for the Steamwheelers this season. Bianchi will be utilized as a halfback, slot receiver and kick returner.

The longtime workout partners went to the same tryout Oct. 14 but had vastly different experiences. Reynolds went into his with a little bit of a leg up, having played college football and having had a mutual connection with the head coach. He was signed immediately after his tryout.

Bianchi was signed only a few weeks ago.

“My tryout was a little bit easier than Easton’s. I have a friend that cuts hair in Rock Island right now. He cuts the head coach’s hair and some of the teammates’ hair,” Reynolds said. “He actually put in a good word for me. He’s like, ‘Hey, I’ve got a friend back in Sterling. He’s a [heck] of an athlete and just look out for him when you go to this tryout.’ He said, ‘What’s his name?’ Gave him my name and everything, so when I got to the tryout, I introduced myself to the head coach, and he was like, ‘Oh, you’re Kerry Reynolds?’ I was like, ‘Yes, sir.’ He said ‘OK,’ and just smiled.”

Reynolds proceeded to run a fast 5.1-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds and excelled in the one-on-ones. After the tryout was over, he was asked to sign on the spot.

“As I’m walking out to leave the tryout, they ended up calling me back over to tell me that they’re going to give me my contract right there and then,” Reynolds said. “So I didn’t have to worry about making the team or looking for another tryout to be on. And he told me, he’s like, ‘We don’t want you doing any more tryouts. You’re on our team.’ "

The 5-foot-6 Bianchi showcased his blazing speed at the tryout with 40 times of 4.29 and 4.30. He also displayed his lower-body explosiveness with an 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump, and agility with three 3.5s and a 3.6-second time in the 5-10-5 shuttle.

And he went 4 for 5 in his one-on-ones.

2018 Sterling High School graduate Kerry Reynolds does some weight work Monday, March 4, 2024 at Westwood in Sterling. Reynolds tried out and made the team for the Indoor Football League’s Quad City Steamwheelers. Reynolds joins another ’18 grad, Newman’s Easton Bianchi. (Alex T. Paschal)

Although Bianchi impressed with his athleticism, the Steamwheelers coaches weren’t completely sold.

“After the tryout it was, ‘Hey, we really like you, but we want to essentially groom you to the position that we want to see you at. See if you can grow, see if you can gain weight,” Bianchi said. “They wanted me to gain 10 pounds. I’ve gained 15 pounds. They wanted me to get cleaner in my routes.”

To show his commitment to the team and his craft, Bianchi woke up early every Thursday beginning in October and drove about an hour for a 4 a.m. workout with two prospective teammates at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa. Finally, a few weeks ago, he was offered a contract – and the hard work was validated.

“I was doing that for 4 1/2, five months, but I didn’t get my contract until two weeks ago,” Bianchi said Feb. 29. “It was just show up. Do this work. You might make it. You might not. It was just trusting the process. One day they called me, and they were like, ‘Hey bro, so here’s the deal.’ And they started off real down and depressive, and I was like, dang, they’re going to say, ‘I appreciate the work, but we’re going somewhere else.’ And they were like, ‘Nah, man. We love you. We love the work. You gained the weight. You’ve done the footwork. You’ve got the mindset. Here’s the contract.’ It’s awesome. It’s incredible.”

Reynolds and Bianchi both want to see how far they can make it as professional football players. The next step up from the IFL would be the United Football League, a fusion of the former XFL and USFL.

After that, an NFL practice squad.

“I’m definitely looking at getting up to the next level, which is most likely the UFL. If that means I have to stay in this league for a year or two, it doesn’t matter,” Reynolds said. “I’m also trying to get back into the swing of things because it’s been two years since I played football. Just this opportunity alone is life-changing already, but most definitely that’s my goal to make it to the next level, which is the UFL.

“So however long it takes, that’s how long I’m going to take.”

“I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think I was meant for the next level of it. I believe if you’re in something and you don’t want to be at the pinnacle of it, it’s mediocre,” Bianchi said. “You don’t want to be content with being there. You should be there to be the best. You should be there with supreme confidence, ready to go out, I’m here to win. ... Just see how far you can take it. Keep climbing, keep grinding, however long that takes is however long that takes.”

Bianchi and Reynolds will suit up for their first game with the Steamwheelers when the Sioux Falls Storm comes to town for opening night at 7:05 p.m. March 22 at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.