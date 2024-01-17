Newman’s Brendan Tunink to compete at PBR Super 60 Pro Showcase: SVM SportShorts for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Newman’s Brendan Tunink to partake in Super 60

Newman senior pitcher/outfielder Brendan Tunink has been chosen to compete at the 22nd Annual Prep Baseball Report Super 60 Pro Showcase in McCook, Ill. on Feb. 4. The invite-only event unites 60 of the top draft-eligible Class of 2024 baseball prospects from around the country for a series of drills and workouts in front of professional area scouts and scouting directors.

Over its 22-year history, the PBR Super 60 has amassed an impressive collection of alumni, including more than 400 Major League Baseball draft picks and 26 first-rounders. Some of the notable names from that list include 2018 No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis (New York), 2023 No. 3 overall pick Max Clark (Indiana) and 2013 No. 5 overall pick Corey Ray (Illinois).

Tunink, a Notre Dame recruit and 2023 SVM Baseball Player of the Year, had a record-setting season for the Comets last year, helping them to their first-ever state finals appearance and a third-place finish in Class 1A.

Trivia Night to benefit Al Morrison Baseball

Dixon’s Al Morrison youth baseball league is hosting its 4th annual trivia night fundraiser on Feb. 17 at the Dixon Elks Lodge.

Tickets are $35 per player or $250 for a table of eight. All proceeds go to Al Morrison Baseball. Doors open at 5 p.m., food is served at 6 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Rock Valley Pub Trivia is presenting the trivia, and you must be 21 to attend. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and live and silent auction.

To register, or for more information, message Al Morrison Baseball on Facebook, email the league at almorrisonbaseball@gmail.com, or contact Jake Hubbell at 815-440-1481.