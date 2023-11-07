Sauk Valley C.C. women’s volleyball team advances to nationals

The Sauk Valley Community College women’s volleyball team won the Region IV tournament and advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II championship tournament with a 25-20, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Moraine Valley at Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Leaders for the Skyhawks from the regional semifinal and championship matches were Lacey Eissens with 41 kills and 30 digs; Ava Wight with 38 digs and 11 kills; Cadence Stonitsch with 34 assists, 28 digs and seven aces; Tori Balma with 36 assists; and Emma Foster with 46 digs. Maya Gartin had 13 kills, Kara Stoecker chipped in 10 kills, and McKenzie Hecht added seven kills and seven blocks for SVCC.

Eissens and Wight were named to the all-tournament team.

The NJCAA tournament will be held from Nov. 15-18 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.