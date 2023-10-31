Girls volleyball: Fulton rallies, but falls short against Lena-Winslow in 1A sectional semifinal

LANARK – The No. 2-seeded Fulton Steamers shook off a slow start to push the No. 1-seeded Lena-Winslow Panthers to a third set in their Class 1A Eastland Sectional semifinal on Monday.
Early in the third set, the Steamers (29-7) kept that momentum going, but by the halfway point, the top-seeded Panthers (37-2) had regained their first-set form. Lena-Winslow took the match 25-15, 22-25, 25-15.
The first set was back and forth in the early going. Lena-Winslow senior Belle Paulsen slammed a kill to put the Panthers up 6-5, and that lead remained intact for the rest of the set.
After Steamers senior Brooklyn Brennan hammered a kill to get within 13-10, the Panthers went on a 12-5 run. Lena-Winslow sophomore Mia Diffenderfer crushed a kill to ignite the run, and senior Kaidynce Lynch slammed three kills over a four-point span to stretch the lead to 21-12. Senior Molly Amendt spiked a kill to push it to 24-15, then junior Alyssa Daughenbaugh put down a block to close the first set.
“I think we’ve played them before, so we knew that we kind of have a foot up on them,” Amendt said. “And we just came out really strong and didn’t let up until the second set a little bit.”
Fulton showed its resilience in the second set. After falling behind 4-1 early, the Steamers gradually chipped away at their deficit. Back-to-back kills by senior Grace Groezinger and Amendt put Lena-Winslow up 15-9, but the Steamers came roaring back.
Fulton senior Ava Bowen followed a Panthers’ hitting error with a kill and a block to draw within 15-12. After a Lynch kill pushed the lead back to three points, Fulton surged on a 7-2 run. Senior Reese Dykstra served an ace to tie it at 19-all, then junior Miraya Pessman slammed the go-ahead kill. Pessman stuffed a block and hammered a kill between two Daughenbaugh kills before a spike by Hackett concluded the second set.
“Just grit. Straight-up grit,” Pessman said about what the Steamers showed in the second set. “We knew how to turn it around and play more offense and just be the team that we are and let loose and really have fun. The first game, we were a little timid and scared, and we can’t start off like that.”
Fulton battled to keep the third set close until the Panthers pulled away midway through.
After Steamers junior Oliva Knott slammed a kill to pull within 12-10, Lena-Winslow scored eight consecutive points. A number of those came on Fulton hitting errors.
Pessman hammered back-to-back kills to draw within 22-14, but it was too little, too late. Groezinger spiked another kill, Lynch served an ace, and the final Fulton hit sailed over the back line, ending the match.
“We had played them in a previous tournament, and we definitely played way harder today, and I’m really proud of our team for that,” Pessman said. “We came out and we swung, and we played so much more offense than we did at the tournament, but we just failed to move our feet on defense and get back and get it done, really.”
Brennan totaled six kills, 24 digs and 15 assists; Pessman compiled 13 kills, 13 assists and 18 digs; Resse Germann supplied 20 digs; Kali Brewer had nine digs; Hackett tallied five kills and three digs; and Bowen chipped in four kills and two digs for the Steamers.
“We knew that we had to play offense. We couldn’t give them the free ball. If we give them the free ball, they’re just going to set it up for a kill,” Fulton coach Stacy Germann said. “We knew that we had to be offensively strong. Our first game, we just weren’t here. Our passing wasn’t right to our setters. Our setters were a little off. They weren’t making that connection with our hitters, and especially, middle hitters is a big game for us. We couldn’t get that connection with like Annaka and her setter.
“Second game, they just relaxed a little bit, calmed down a little bit. We played an offensive game. We were much stronger. They were out of system whenever we hit the ball, which is what we needed to do.”
Amendt totaled 12 kills and one ace; Groezinger racked up 10 kills and two blocks; Lynch contributed nine kills and one ace; and Daughenbaugh dished 29 assists for the Panthers.
Lena-Winslow will play No. 2-seeded Galena in the Eastland Sectional championship Wednesday at 6 p.m.