October 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Girls volleyball: Fulton beats Aurora Christian to claim Class 1A AFC Regional championship

By Dan Wussow
The Fulton Steamers and their coaches pose for a photo after winning the championship game against Aurora Christian at the Ashton-Franklin Center 1A Regional on Thursday, Oct. 26. The Steamers won the match in two sets to advance to the Lanark Sectional. (Earleen Hinton)

ASHTON – The Fulton Steamers defeated the Aurora Christian Eagles 25-21, 25-17 to win the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional championship Thursday.

Leaders for the Steamers were Annaka Hackett with six kills and three digs; Brooklyn Brennan with five kills, nine digs and seven assists; Miraya Pessman with eight assists, three kills and four digs; Ava Bowen with four kills; and Resse Germann with seven digs and four assists.

No. 2-seeded Fulton will face No. 1-seeded Lena-Winslow in a Class 1A Eastland Sectional semifinal on Monday at 7 p.m.

Dan is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News and Friday Night Drive. Previously, he wrote for The Post-Crescent in his hometown of Appleton, WI.