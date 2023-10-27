Girls volleyball: Fulton beats Aurora Christian to claim Class 1A AFC Regional championship

ASHTON – The Fulton Steamers defeated the Aurora Christian Eagles 25-21, 25-17 to win the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional championship Thursday.
Leaders for the Steamers were Annaka Hackett with six kills and three digs; Brooklyn Brennan with five kills, nine digs and seven assists; Miraya Pessman with eight assists, three kills and four digs; Ava Bowen with four kills; and Resse Germann with seven digs and four assists.
No. 2-seeded Fulton will face No. 1-seeded Lena-Winslow in a Class 1A Eastland Sectional semifinal on Monday at 7 p.m.