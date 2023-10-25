Girls volleyball: Rock Falls tops Oregon in Class 2A Riverdale Regional semifinal

PORT BYRON – The Rock Falls Rockets scored nine of the first 11 points in Tuesday evening’s Class 2A Riverdale Regional semifinal against the Oregon Hawks.
Although they had a few stretches of solid play in both sets, the Hawks (17-17-2) couldn’t keep up, ending their season in a 25-17, 25-15 loss to their Big Northern Conference rival.
[ Photos: Rock Falls vs. Oregon 2A volleyball regional ]
Rock Falls (30-6) opened the first set on a 4-0 run, getting kills from seniors Claire Bickett and Nicolette Udell, an Oregon hitting error and an ace from senior Carli Kobbeman. That lead quickly expanded to 9-2 after a hitting error and a service error, a block from Udell and a kill from senior Taylor Reyna.
“I think we were talking a lot, and I feel like communication is the main part for us to work together well,” Rock Falls sophomore middle hitter Ari Reyna said. “I feel like if we’re not talking, we just don’t play at our top game.”
The Hawks rallied to within 13-9 with a four-point run jump-started by a kill from junior Anna Stender and finished by a kill by junior Grace Tremble, but the Rockets quickly found their footing.
Bickett slammed a kill to make it a five-point margin, then Rock Falls scored eight of the next 11 points to establish a 22-13 lead.
“I feel that if we start fast and we try to keep going with it, especially starting with the first point, that’s a big part for us,” Ari Reyna said. “I feel like once we get Carli back there for serving, she just really gets us going with that, with her aces and everything.”
Junior Sonya Plescia put down a block to draw Oregon within 23-17, but Ari Reyna hammered a kill, and Oregon misfired a shot to close the first set.
“I think our serve receive and passing was huge. I mean, we got blocked a few times, but our defense was just there,” Bickett said. “We were telling each other, ‘Swing hard. We’ve got defense behind you,’ and I think that we really gave each other confidence knowing that you can go out there and the defense has you.”
The second set was back and forth up to an 8-8 tie. The Rockets went ahead on a Bickett kill, then widened their lead to 17-10 on a kill by senior Denali Stonitsch. Senior Sophia Moeller served an ace to make it 20-12, and Bickett slammed three kills over a five-point stretch to help seal the win.
“We’ve played them, this is our third time, and they know our tendencies, so we knew we just had to go all out,” Bickett said. “Nothing hitting the floor, because anything can happen when you play a team three times like that.”
Bickett finished with 14 kills and seven digs, Stonitsch compiled 24 assists and 12 digs, Moeller and Zoe Henson supplied five digs apiece, Kobbeman had six digs, Udell tallied five kills, and Taylor Reyna and Ari Reyna added four kills apiece.
Kenna Wubbena had four kills, and Tremble chipped in three kills for the Hawks.
“I think we really progressed throughout the season,” Oregon coach Farrell Cain said. “We had an injury early on that we had to come back from, and we got our footing and did some great things.
“Rock Falls is a good team, and I thought the girls did what they could. We just didn’t finish.”
No. 2 seed Rock Falls advances to play No. 3 seed Newman in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday.