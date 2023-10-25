Girls volleyball: Newman defeats Erie-Prophetstown in Class 2A Riverdale Regional semifinal

PORT BYRON – The Newman Comets wasted no time seizing the momentum in Tuesday night’s Class 2A Riverdale Regional semifinal against the Erie-Prophetstown Panthers.
A big opening run put the Comets (28-5-1) in the driver’s seat. Never letting go of the wheel, they cruised to a 25-14, 25-17 win.
[ Photos: Newman vs Erie-Prophetstown 2A volleyball regional ]
Seniors Kennedy Rowzee and Jess Johns fueled the fast start. Rowzee slammed two kills to give Newman a 2-1 lead, then Johns stuffed a block before rattling off three kills in a five-point span, pushing the margin to 9-2.
E-P junior Jamie Neumiller served back-to-back aces to draw within 12-7, but Newman kept its foot on the pedal, outpacing the Panthers 13-7 for the remainder of the set.
Rowzee slammed a kill for the 23rd point, then senior Sophia Ely served an ace and E-P misfired on a shot as the first set came to a close.
“It’s really important to move it around so the blockers don’t know where you’re going,” Newman senior Molly Olson said. “It’s really important to get the blockers off your hitters, so they can put the ball down.”
The Panthers (26-10) kept the second set close until Newman surged with a 10-2 run to finish the match. After sophomore Lauren Abbott slammed a kill to pull E-P within 16-15, Newman scored nine straight points. Junior Makenzie Duhon stuffed a block to ignite the run, Ely served two aces, Rowzee hammered another kill, and the Panthers committed two hitting errors as the margin moved to 24-15. Senior Claire Reymer hammered a kill and Newman hit a ball into the net to make it a seven-point deficit, but Rowzee sealed the deal with her seventh and final kill.
Having played E-P a week earlier, Newman was familiar with its regional semifinal opponent. In some ways that worked to its advantage, and in some ways it didn’t.
“We tried the spots, and it seemed like they knew where we attacked the first game,” Ely said. “It was so-so. In some parts they were already in the spots that we knew that they wouldn’t be in, but other times they were there.”
Johns finished with nine kills and eight digs; Ely compiled five kills, five digs and four aces; Olson totaled 16 assists, five digs and two kills; Rowzee supplied seven kills and two blocks; Sam Ackman chipped in seven digs; and Addison Foster added six digs for the Comets.
Kennedy Buck amassed 15 assists and seven digs, Peyton Umstead tallied nine digs, Abbott totaled five kills, and Kallie Wiseley and Reymer added four kills apiece for the Panthers.
“We started the season off rough, and the girls came on strong at our Pearl City Tournament, and we never really looked back. We’ve had a couple tough losses late in the season,” E-P coach Heather Bruns said. “As far as the game tonight, I think they played hard. We fought back from the deficit most of the night, and I feel like until the end we played with total effort. They didn’t go out. They didn’t roll over. We say all the time, ‘You can’t roll over.’ And that’s not what they did. They kept going.
“And kudos to Newman. They’re a strong team.
“We’re sad with how the season ended, but looking back on the season as a whole, it’s a good season to have. We’re sending out six seniors, and it’s going to be a tough loss to the program, but to end where we ended, we feel pretty good about that.”
No. 3 seed Newman advances to play No. 2 seed Rock Falls in the regional final at 6 p.m. Thursday.