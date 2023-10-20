Volleyball: Rock Falls picks up rivalry win in coach’s home finale

ROCK FALLS – On an emotional night at Tabor Gym, the atmosphere for the rivalry match between Rock Falls and Sterling made it seem like the postseason had started a few days early.
In the final home match for the Rockets seniors and longtime coach Sheila Pillars, Rock Falls got hot down the stretch in both sets to defeat the Golden Warriors 25-12, 25-21.
“We were ready for tonight. We knew this would probably be one of the biggest nights for us for the year, and we came prepared the last couple weeks. I feel like we turned it up from the very beginning,” senior setter Denali Stonitsch said. “We were very lucky with this night, especially with all the Rowdies [student section] and everyone who came out to support us. It definitely felt like the electricity of regionals, it felt so alive in here. It was so amazing.
“There were so many lasts for us that it just came together and was a very emotional night.”
In addition to Volley for the Cure and the seniors’ final match on their own court, it was their coach’s final home game as well. Pillars is retiring at the end of the season after 26 years as the Rockets head coach, and her eight seniors wanted to win as much for her as they did for themselves.
“We were super excited, and that was our main goal: we wanted to do it for her, and for us too, but mainly for her,” senior Nicolette Udell said. “She’s just an amazing coach and she’s been with us through so much, and she does so much for us.”
Stonitsch dished 22 assists, and senior hitters Udell (12 kills, 2 blocks), Claire Bickett (7 kills, 7 digs, 11 points) and Taylor Reyna (4 kills, 1 block) paced the offense. Seniors Carli Kobbeman (8 digs) and Zoe Henson (5 digs) anchored the back-row defense, and classmate Sophia Moeller served five points as they made the most of their final match at Tabor.
“We were locked in. We were just ready to go,” Udell said. “We knew it was going to be a lot of energy, it’s a big game, our Senior Night, our Pink Game, there’s a lot going on, and I think we were just locked in. We were ready to play, we were ready to beat them; it’s an all-time rivalry, and it’s always good to win.”
Sterling (21-12-1) started off a bit slow, as the Rockets’ first five points came on Warrior errors either hitting, serving or receiving serve. Bickett answered a kill by Sterling’s Elexa Varden, then Bickett had another kill to give Rock Falls a sideout. She then stepped to the service line and reeled off 10 straight points; Udell had four kills and a block in that stretch, and Bickett even slammed a kill from the back row as the Rockets built an 18-7 lead.
“I think when I went back to serve, we finally got comfortable,” Bickett said. “You never know what’s going to happen in this type of atmosphere; everybody’s playing their best ball, so you just have to come out swinging knowing that they’re going to bring their best.”
A kill by Reyna made it 23-10, then a few points later, Bickett spiked a kill to end the first set.
The Warriors made sure they didn’t start the second set the same way they opened the first, as senior Sienna Stingley had three kills and classmate Olivia Melcher served an ace to put Sterling ahead 4-1. Kills by Udell and Reyna tied the set 4-4, then Stingley stuffed a block and Reyna tipped a kill.
“I know me and Delali [Amankwa], we were working together to find some offense. I moved to the outside, and we’ve never really run that, so it was kind of a mid-game adjustment, like ‘OK, let’s do this and see what happens,’” Stingley said. “Then we brought Nia [Harris] in, which is a great asset to our team, and in those timeouts, we were saying we just need to have confidence together, play together stay together. Just be one unit and play as a family.”
Rock Falls took its first lead at 8-7 on back-to-back Sterling errors, but Carley Sullivan ripped a kill to tie it 8-8, then Varden’s block gave the Warriors the lead back at 9-8.
“I think we knew that the outside was going to get the ball, so we had to change our defense a little bit and block it up,” senior middle Kirra Gibson said.
Kills by Bickett and Ari Reyna gave the Rockets a 12-9 edge, but kills by Sterling freshman Harris and Stingley got the Warriors back within 15-14. Another Sullivan kill then tied the score 16-16, but that’s when the Rockets made their final push.
Kills by Udell, Bickett and Taylor Reyna made it 19-17, then after a Varden spike, Bickett pushed it back to 21-18 with a kill. Sullivan and Stingley each had kills as Sterling tried to battle back down the stretch, but Udell had two kills in the final four points to seal the deal for the Rockets (29-6).
“I think we just knew it was crunch time and we couldn’t mess around there at the end. We didn’t want to force a third set knowing that they were right back in it,” Bickett said. “So I think we had good discipline there at the end, to make sure we came out on top after the score was 19-18.
“We really wanted to win tonight for a lot of reasons – we had the Pink Night, Senior Night, and we wanted to do it for Sheila. We just wanted it so badly, and I think going against Sterling made it even more special.”
Sterling got five kills and a block from Stingley, and Gibson added three kills. Varden had two kills and two blocks, Sullivan had three kills and a dig, and Amankwa dished 12 assists and served an ace. Maggie Rowzee added three assists, and Melcher chipped in two kills, two digs and four points.
The experience of playing in such a highly charged environment right before regionals was one the Golden Warriors relished.
“I love this. I love the energy, I love everything about it. It’s a great setup for next week, because you get thrown to the wolves a little bit,” Stingley said. “Playing against this kind of competition, I think it’s a great going into regionals. Especially with all the pressure around – Senior Night, Pink Game, their coach is retiring – this is a big game. There’s a lot of pressure, and I think that’s a really good setup for next week.”
“The crowd, the noise, we just had to block it out so we can play our game. It’s good practice for next week,” Gibson added. “Now we’ve just got to go back to practice and pound it hard, then come out on Tuesday and play strong to win our regional.”
While celebrating the emotional victory, the Rockets also believe that it was a good jumping-off point heading into the postseason.
“I feel really good about the way we’re playing. I feel like the past week, after our last tournament, we’ve been really connecting – and we’ve been on fire,” Udell said. “Going into the postseason, we’re playing pretty good volleyball, and we feel unstoppable right now.”