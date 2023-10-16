SVM SportShort for Monday, Oct. 16: Sauk Valley C.C. women’s tennis team qualifies for nationals

The Sauk Valley Community College women’s tennis team qualified for nationals for the fourth year in a row at the National Junior College Athletics Association women’s tennis regionals Friday and Saturday at Westwood Fitness & Sports Center in Sterling. The Skyhawks placed third out of eight teams in Region IV, the biggest regional, to qualify for nationals.
Sauk Valley was led by three second-place finishes: Riley Dunn (No. 5 singles), Lindsey Johnson (No. 6 singles), and Dunn and Johnson (No. 3 doubles).
Madison Hubbs (No. 3 singles) and Joy Zigler (No. 4 singles) added a pair of fourth-place finishes for the Skyhawks. Hubbs was forced to forfeit due to an injury.
Chloe Coil, Hubbs and Johnson were also on last year’s team that placed second in Region IV to qualify for nationals.
Nationals will be held in May in Plano, Texas.