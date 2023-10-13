Volleyball: Rock Falls rallies to defeat Dixon in straight sets

DIXON – The momentum ebbed and flowed back and forth Thursday night at Lancaster Gym as Rock River rivals Dixon and Rock Falls duked it out on the volleyball court.
The visiting Rockets won the first set, then trailed most of the second set as the Duchesses picked up their game. But Rock Falls flipped a switch down the stretch and rallied for a 25-18, 25-22 Big Northern Conference win.
“I think we just kind of realized that we lost focus and we needed to pick it up,” senior middle Taylor Reyna said. We’ve been working a lot on teamwork recently, and I feel like we kind of just realized that we needed to work together, and it kind of all just came together at the end of that second set.”
It was a balanced effort for Rock Falls (22-6, 6-2 BNC), as Reyna had seven kills and two blocks, Nicolette Udell led the way with eight kills, and Claire Bickett spiked seven kills, stuffed a block and also had six digs. Denali Stonitsch dished 25 assists to go with six digs, and libero Carli Kobbeman led the back row with 12 digs while serving 11 points.
“It’s awesome to have that,” Reyna said. “Every game is different, and we’re having one person show that they’re strong here and another person showing they’re strong there. We’ve all been bonding as a team, and I feel like our strength has really been just working together and becoming stronger as a team and being able to put it all together.”
The Rockets led the entire way in the first set, building a 17-7 lead after kills by Reyna and Udell. But Dixon (2-6 BNC) battled back, as Morgan Hargrave had a kill and an ace to kick off a five-point surge that also featured kills by Izzy Queckboerner and Leah Carlson.
Rock Falls got consecutive kills from Udell and an ace from Stonitsch to stretch the lead back to 20-12, but Queckboerner and Carlson again had kills in another run to get the Duchesses within 21-16, and Makenzie Toms slammed one to make it 23-17. But Bickett closed it out with three kills in the final five points for the Rockets.
Despite the loss, Dixon’s play later in the first set seemed to get the Duchesses in a groove.
“I think we did have some momentum going into the second set,” junior libero Emma Olson said. “Sometimes we kind of bottom out, but I’m so very proud of how well we played tonight, and I think it was a really great game. It was so fun to play, and I bet it was really fun to watch, too. Especially recently, we’ve been able to get everybody involved and play strong as a team.”
A kill and a block by Carlson and a spike by Queckboerner staked Dixon to a 7-2 lead, then a kill by Toms stretched it to 10-3. Blocks by Ari Reyna and Bickett stemmed the tide a bit, but Hargrave ripped a kill from the back row and Solis Thompson served back-to-back aces for a 13-7 lead.
The Duchesses led 16-9 after an Olivia Cox kill, but kills by Udell and Taylor Reyna cut the deficit to 16-14. Carlson and Queckboerner had kills around another Udell spike, and Dixon led 19-15.
But Sophia Moeller served a pair of aces to bookend another Rock Falls run, and kills by Taylor Reyna, Kacie Witherow and Bickett in between the aces gave the Rockets a 21-19 lead.
“I think the energy picked up. We got a few questionable calls, and I think we just used that as anger and we took it out on them at the end,” Bickett said. “When we can move the ball around, it takes a lot of pressure off the outside hitters. Taylor Reyna having a big game tonight made it easier for us outsides to make some plays.”
Dixon re-tied the score 21-21 and 22-22 – the second time on a Cox block – but an ace by Zoe Henson and one final Dixon hitting error ended the match.
Queckboerner led Dixon with six kills, and Carlson stuffed the stat sheet with 12 digs, six assists, four kills, three blocks and three points. Presley Lappin had 11 assists and six digs, Toms finished with four kills and two blocks, and Hargrave added three kills, nine digs and four points. Madyson Tichler served six points, and Olson chipped in four digs.
“We definitely started hustling, and we really started talking and connecting, which we’ve been struggling with all season. So every game when we start connecting, we play way better,” Queckboerner said. “We knew it was going to be hard, but we just wanted to work together and keep playing scrappy. Normally we just have two or three big hitters, but tonight I think everyone had their fair share of kills, and it just felt really good to be able to hit against a good team.”
Olson also noted her team’s back-row defense, and was proud of how the Duchesses reacted to the Rockets’ strong hitters. She said she learned a trick from former Sterling standout and current Nebraska star libero Lexi Rodriguez that has helped her with her defense.
“One thing that I really think about it to slow the ball down in my head,” Olson said. “I actually learned that from Lexi Rodriguez; I go to camps over at Nebraska a lot, so she told me when I’m digging against big hitters like that to slow the ball down in my head and just get around it. That’s helped a lot, even on serve receive, too.”