Volleyball: Sterling pulls out tough Western Big 6 win

STERLING – In a pair of nip-and-tuck sets Tuesday night at Musgrove Fieldhouse, the Sterling Golden Warriors were able to make a few more plays down the stretch in a 27-25, 25-21 Western Big 6 win over Rock Island.
The Warriors (15-7-1, 6-3 WB6) were able to keep their cool when things got tight at the end of both sets, relying on consistent passing to calm things down before their offense and defense at the net came up big.
“It was very nice tonight. Blocking is a very big key, and obviously helps sets the tone. When it’s a good block, I just get excited myself, and I think everyone gets excited and picks up the intensity,” senior middle Elexa Varden said.
“You can get key points off good blocking, so it helps our team out quite often, especially when there’s a really strong hitter on the other side of the net. Really putting a good block up, or even just getting touches on the ball, really helps our back row pick it up.”
The passing was on target most of the night for Sterling, led by juniors Macy Anderson and Carley Sullivan and senior Olivia Melcher. Setters Delali Amankwa and Maggie Rowzee were able to handle most of the passes with ease and distributed them to Sterling’s hitters, who all played a role in the win.
“We just had to have a lot of confidence. They had tough serves, so we had to just believe in ourselves, pass dimes and run our offense well,” said Anderson, the libero. “We really stepped up and knew how to play our game. We overcame our mistakes and played together as a team, and once we get fired up, we’re in our groove and we know how to play our game well.”
The Warriors led almost the entire way in the opening set, taking a 22-17 lead on Amankwa’s kill. But the Rocks (9-10, 7-3) got kills from Corbyn Ellis and AJ Stewart and a pair of aces from Alaina Esposito to take their first lead of the match at 23-22.
After a timeout, Sterling tied it with a sideout, then Melcher served an ace. Rock Island battled back with a kill from Ellis, but Kirra Gibson made it 25-24 Sterling when her over-the-shoulder free ball landed in between three Rock Island players.
A kill by Addie Bomelyn tied it up again, but Sullivan smashed a kill. Then Amankwa and Varden combined for a block to finish the first set.
“I definitely think our serve-receive picked up, which helped us a lot because we were able to run our offense, which just led to kills and a strong finish,” Sullivan said. “It shows a lot of grittiness in the team, and even though we’re young, it shows that we’re able to pick it up and play together and pull out close wins.
“Everybody definitely did their job, and it led to a big conference win.”
Rock Island led most of the way in the second set, taking leads of 8-4 and 9-5 before the Warriors rallied. A block by Varden and two kills from Amankwa around a Sullivan ace made it 10-9 Sterling. Back-to-back kills by Melcher pushed the lead to 14-12, then two errors by the Rocks made it 16-12.
Consecutive kills by Sullivan made it 18-14. She then slammed another one to stop a Rocks run for a 19-17 lead. Leading 22-20, Varden spiked a kill, and Katie Taylor served an ace to get the Warriors to match point. Amankwa answered an Ellis kill to end it.
“I think sometimes it does get really tense, but we pick it up and get our energy back,” Varden said. “One really good play can just really turn us around and keep us pushing from there.”
Sullivan led Sterling with 11 kills and six points, while Varden added five kills and three blocks. Amankwa stuffed the stat sheet with four kills, 12 assists, seven points, an ace and a block. Gibson had two kills and two blocks, Melcher finished with two kills, two aces and a block, Maggie Rowzee dished nine assists, and Anderson chipped in a team-high five digs.
Ellis led Rock Island with eight kills, and Bomelyn had seven kills and an ace. Esposito dished 14 assists and served 10 points and three aces, Stewart had three kills and two assists, and Ellie McCoy added two kills and a block for the Rocks.
“We hustle, and our defense has been great recently. We’re usually covering, digging, doing anything we can to keep the ball alive,” Rock Island coach Alaxandria Battin said. “But I think that we just kind of shut down at the end. We stopped communicating, and we stopped hitting the spots that were available. We were just content with getting the ball over the net, and against a team like that who makes very minimal errors, we have to go up and just play stronger.
“I think we just have to work on that drive and that willingness to work for it and earn our own points. Nothing’s handed to us.”