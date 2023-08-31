Motocross: Sterling 7-year-old places 3rd at Loretta Lynn’s amateur nationals

If you were to sum up Jeffrey Saathoff’s past year in one word, whirlwind might be the most fitting choice.
Last summer, the seven-year-old Sterling native qualified for the biggest event in amateur motocross racing: Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship.
Sadly, the career high was followed by a career low.
A week before the competition, while preparing for his amateur nationals debut, Jeffrey tore his ACL.
For seven long months, he was off a bike, out of commission, forced to watch from the sidelines.
But soon after, following months of hard work, he was back at it again, doing what he loves. And a little over a year after the accident, he was back to top form.
At the 2023 amateur nationals, Jeffrey finished eighth, second and third in his three races – or “motos” as they’re called – for a third-place overall finish in the 50cc Micro 2 class for ages 4-6 on Aug. 5.
It was a full-circle moment for the youth racer, back from a devastating injury, and a proud moment for his father, John, who also was there in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, to take it all in.
“I was overwhelmed because it’s a really unique story. Jeffrey actually qualified for the national championship last year as an AMA five-year-old,” John Saathoff said. “A week before Loretta’s he had a horrific injury, tearing his ACL, which required knee surgery. So it’s been a full year of recovery, including seven months off the bike. For him to come back and qualify this year and then podium, it has been really special.”
Jeffrey punched his ticket to nationals in June at the Mid-East Youth Regional Championship at Baja Acres in Michigan, emerging from a group of thousands of kids from around the country in eight separate regionals to join an elite group of 42 at the Loretta Lynn Ranch earlier this month.
Going into nationals, John wasn’t sure what to expect. He knew his son had the speed to place near the front of the field, but returning from an injury like Jeffrey’s, he wasn’t sure where he’d land at the end of the week.
Third place was a pleasant surprise.
“I knew that he had top-10 speed, but when you’re that young it’s kind of what kid shows up that day,” John Saathoff said. “We didn’t set any expectations for the year because he was told he wasn’t going to be racing at that point when he had the surgery.”
Initially, the event was set up on a Tuesday-Wednesday-Friday schedule. Because there were two days of nonstop rain in the middle, the track was in poor shape, forcing the moto 2 and moto 3 races to be delayed to Friday and Saturday night. The starting point also was moved away from its usual spot.
After the final race, Jeffrey was ushered onstage for an interview, as is customary for medal winners. That’s when the seven-year-old delivered a memorable soundbite.
“They interview you on a stage if you’re top three. It had rained two days non-stop, so the track was absolutely miserable,” John Saathoff said. “They had to move the start out away from the normal gate drop on moto 3. In the podium interview, they asked him how his race went, and he said, ‘The race was really good except the hillbilly woods race start’ "
Looking ahead this year, there’s still three big races on the horizon. From Sept. 1-4, Jeffrey will race at Baja Acres in Michigan. In October, he’ll race in Oklahoma. During the week of Thanksgiving, he’ll race in Gainesville, Florida.