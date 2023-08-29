Volleyball: Newman rallies, then surges past Dixon in straight-sets win

DIXON – The Newman Comets had some brief lulls Monday evening against the Dixon Duchesses, but once they got things sorted, they were too much to handle.
The Comets battled from a late first-set deficit, then dominated most of the second set in a 26-24, 25-17 nonconference win at Lancaster Gym.
Newman rolled to a 12-6 lead in the first set, scoring three straight points as senior outside hitter Jess Johns slammed two kills in front of an ace. Dixon briefly took a 17-16 lead as sophomore setter/outside hitter Leah Carlson served back-to-back aces, then expanded it to 20-17 as junior middle blocker Hallie Williamson put down a kill block.
“I think we were playing with nerves knowing last year we definitely don’t want to start our first set down,” Johns said. “I think we kind of zoned in, took a breath, overcommunicated on what we wanted to run, what we were doing, and then I also believe that the calmer we were, the more they kind of got like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and frantic. So I think that was kind of our game plan.”
But the Comets were quick to find answers. Senior middle blocker Kennedy Rowzee hammered a kill with an assist from senior setter Molly Olson, then senior libero Addison Foster served consecutive aces to tie the set at 20-all.
“I think I was really the person that was like, ‘We need to focus on one point at a time and just stay calm, get it back and just keep pushing our lead,” Rowzee said.
Dixon battled to a 24-24 tie but had a serving and hitting error back-to-back to drop the first set.
The beginning of the second set was all Comets. Newman rolled to a 10-1 lead, prompting a Dixon timeout. Johns hammered a kill to ignite the run, then Olson served an ace and Rowzee slammed back-to-back kills for a 4-0 lead. Dixon junior outside hitter Makenzie Toms found a gap to cut it to 4-1, but the Comets responded with 12 straight points. Johns totaled four kills during that 13-1 run, and senior defensive specialist Sam Ackman served two of her four aces.
“I think our communication and our serves really, really were amazing that second set,” Rowzee said. “All of those little components added up to a great start.”
Newman widened its lead to 19-6 before Dixon began to rally. Three straight Comets hitting errors pulled Dixon within eight points, then sophomore defensive specialist Yui Santos served an ace to make it 23-16. But once again, the Comets found their rhythm. Rowzee tapped in a kill for a 24-16 lead, then Dixon served into the net to end the match.
“We started to lose trust in each other, and we started to give up on ourselves,” Carlson said about the slow start to the second set. “It really is a big part of the team, because if you give up on each other, everything will just fall apart.”
Johns finished with 11 kills, nine digs and two aces, Rowzee had six kills and three blocks, Ackman totaled four aces and three digs, and Olson chipped in 10 assists and four digs. Addison Foster added eight digs for the Comets.
On the Duchesses’ side, Carlson tallied four aces, two blocks, six digs and six assists, Toms amassed four kills and five blocks, and Santos added seven digs.