Volleyball: Sterling downs Dixon in season opener

STERLING – The Sterling Golden Warriors needed some time to settle in duirng Tuesday’s season opening girls volleyball match against the Dixon Duchesses at Musgrove Fieldhouse. But once they found their groove, they could hardly be slowed.
Using the momentum it gained from a late first-set run, Sterling rolled to a 25-19, 25-15 win.
The first set was back-and-forth in the early going. Both teams struggled to hit their marks on serves, and both had some early hitting errors. Duchesses sophomore Yui Santos served two aces around a Sterling hitting error to build an 11-8 advantage in the first set, but it was a short-lived lead. The Warriors knotted the game 11-11 on junior Delali Amankwa’s ace, then the teams traded points to a 17-17 tie, and Sterling kicked it into gear with an 8-2 run.
The Warriors took the lead on a Dixon hitting error, then junior Carley Sullivan served two aces around an Amankwa block kill to stretch it to 21-17. A Dixon hitting error made it a five-point margin, senior Olivia Melcher spiked a kill to make it six, and the Duchesses followed with consecutive serving errors, concluding the first set.
Sullivan and Amankwa chalked up the semi-slow start to first-game jitters.
“I think it was just first-game nerves, and everybody was playing timid at first, but then we started to get more comfortable,” Amankwa said.
The Warriors came out red hot in the second set. Senior Maggie Rowzee served back-to-back aces to break a 3-3 tie, and Amankwa put down a block kill for a 9-3 lead.
“Definitely serves. We were really aggressive, and I feel like our front row got harder swings,” Sullivan said about the improved second-set play. “In the first set, we were a little iffy, but we pulled together in the second set.”
Sterling later widened its lead to 17-7 before Sullivan hammered three straight kills for a 22-13 lead. Rowzee assisted junior Marley Sechrest on the game-winning kill.
“We started pretty OK, but our rotation is not set yet. We’re inexperienced, we have a lot of sophomores out there, and they need to learn to play together and need to not make as many mistakes,” Dixon coach Bunyan Cocar said. “And a lot of them are mental mistakes that we’re going to clean up.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to play a lot better and not miss as many serves and not have as many miscues with each other. We’ll be fine; it’s a good team over there. They’re figuring stuff out. We got on a couple runs, we were neck-and-neck there, but our inexperience kind of showed toward the end of the game.”
The Warriors hope to keep the momentum going after starting the season on a high note.
“It felt really good,” Sullivan said. “Definitely a confidence-booster for our team, especially being younger.”
Sullivan finished with nine kills and four aces, Amankwa tallied five kills, three blocks and five assists, Rowzee chipped in six aces and eight assists, and Macy Anderson added three digs and four assists for the Golden Warriors.
The Duchesses’ Leah Carlson compiled nine assists, four digs and two blocks, and Madyson Tichler, Olivia Cox and Makenzie Toms hammered four kills apiece.