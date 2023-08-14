Volleyball: Eastland grad Katie Krogman to coach Polo

POLO - A new era begins for Polo girls volleyball this season.
Katie Krogman, a 2018 Eastland High School graduate, succeeds Emily Joines as head coach.
As a former volleyball standout at a high-caliber program, Krogman knows what it takes to win.
In 2016, she was a member of Eastland’s state volleyball championship team. In 2017, she played for the state runner-up as a senior, earning a First-Team All-NUIC West selection that year.
Now that her playing days are over, Krogman is striving for success in coaching. This year will be her fifth coaching club volleyball in Sterling through No Limits. Last year, she student taught and served as an assistant volleyball coach for Amboy High School.
Now, she’s tackling her first varsity head coach job.
“I’m just really excited, because I feel like I bring a lot of knowledge, and I’m excited to run from the top down what I want to do with the program,” said Krogman, who also teaches fifth grade at Centennial Elementary School. “That was something that was very important in choosing where I wanted to coach.”
In her first few months as head coach, Krogman has begun to execute her vision. Earlier this summer, she started a weight-lifting program.
“They didn’t really have a structured or coach-led weight room program, so I started that this summer,” Krogman said. “It’s been good to see the girls develop some strength, and not just in a volleyball setting.”
Last year, the Lady Marcos finished 13-18-4, losing to Fulton in the Class 1A regional semifinals to end their season. This year, they hope to move to the winning side of the ledger.
Krogman will hold the players to a high standard as she attempts to build a winning culture.
“I think my expectations are high coming from a high-caliber program, and I think that’s been almost a wake-up for a lot of the girls,” Krogman said. “I’m not going to settle for half effort, or when I think you can do better than what you’re giving to me. I want this program to succeed, and it has to start from Day 1 and Year 1.”
Krogman wants to contend for conference and regional titles in the near future.
To establish a winning culture, she’ll play her best players regardless of age.
“My biggest point of emphasis is that I, varsity-wise, am playing the best kids no matter what age you are,” Krogman said. “And that’s something that’s been hard for my girls, is not everyone gets to play. I’m here to win and compete, and I can’t do that playing 28 girls in a program.”