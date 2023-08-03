SVM volleyball preview: Five storylines to watch in 2023

A handful of Sauk Valley area volleyball teams enjoyed great success during the 2022 IHSA season. The Newman Comets went to state for the first time in program history, the Rock Falls Rockets went 35-4 with an appearance in a sectional final and the Dixon Duchesses finished 23-12 with their first regional championship since 2014. This season promises more excitement.
Here are five storylines to watch in 2023:
Newman poised for another deep playoff run?
After going 29-9-1 and finishing fourth at the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament last year, Newman has a chance to approximate that success in 2023.
The Comets had 10 non-seniors on the roster last year, including rising seniors Jess Johns, Kennedy Rowzee and Molly Olson. Johns was a first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick and SVM Volleyball Player of the Year and Rowzee was a unanimous All-Three Rivers East pick.
The only player they need to replace is senior setter Katie Grennan, a unanimous All-Three Rivers East pick in 2022. The loss, although significant, shouldn’t dim the 2023 season outlook. Under the leadership of reigning SVM Volleyball Coach of the Year Debbi Kelly, Newman should have another strong season.
Rock Falls going for fourth straight regional title
As a perennial Big Northern Conference powerhouse and winner of three straight regional championships in Class 2A, expectations should remain high for Rock Falls in 2023.
Last year, 11 of the Rockets’ players were non-seniors, including rising seniors Claire Bickett, Denali Stonitsch, and Carli Kobbeman. Bickett, an outside hitter, and Stonitsch, a setter, were both First-Team All-Big Northern picks a season ago. Kobbeman, a libero/defensive specialist, was a Second-Team All-Big Northern pick in 2022. With so many returning players, their chances of a four-peat as regional champs seems high.
This season, there are four seniors to replace: Emily Lego – a First-Team All-Big Northern pick last year – Cadence Williamson, Rylee Johnson and Rhiannon Allison.
Can Dixon build on breakout 2022 season?
Last season, the Duchesses played the best they have in years, going 23-12 and ending an eight-year regional championship drought with a 27-25, 25-22 win over Galesburg in October. This year, they lose five seniors, including libero Natalie Davidson, a First-Team All-Big Northern pick; setter/opposite hitter Sydney Hargrave, an honorable mention All-Big Northern pick; and outside hitter Joey Brumbly, a Second-Team all-Big Northern pick.
With eight non-seniors last year, including outside hitter Morgan Hargrave and middle hitter Madyson Tichler, Dixon appears to be in pretty good shape for 2023.
Can Sterling right the ship?
Sterling will try to get back to its winning ways, following two straight losing seasons. Playing without injured star Grace Egan for the majority of last season, the Golden Warriors never quite hit their stride, and finished 12-21-2.
But this season is a fresh start. And this year’s team is quite different. With eight seniors gone, including Egan, new leaders will need to emerge. And sophomores and juniors will need to step up.
Last year, Sterling had seven non-seniors on the roster, including rising junior setter Delali Amankwa – a Second-Team All-Western Big 6 pick in 2022 – rising senior middle hitters Olivia Melcher and Kirra Gibson, and rising senior setter Maggie Rowzee.
An influx of young talent mixed with senior leadership could help the Warriors get back on track.
Arrow pointing up for Fulton?
Last year, the Steamers went 28-8-1 with a junior-led team. Although their postseason ended early – in a three-set loss to Newman in the regional championship – they set a good foundation for 2023 and improved on an 18-17 effort the year before.
Last year, Fulton had only two seniors, so it relied heavily on juniors and sophomores to lead the team. Rising senior setter/outside hitter Brooklyn Brennan was a unanimous First-Team All-NUIC South pick, and rising senior outside hitter Annaka Hackett was a Second-Team All-NUIC South pick. Rising juniors Miraya Pessman, Reese Dykstra and Resse Germann, and rising senior Ava Bowen were also part of that group.
The Steamers last won a regional title in 2019. That could change in 2023.