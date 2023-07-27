Youth tennis: Elbzour, Rivera team up to take 15 Mixed Doubles title

Fareeda Alkhalaf returns a ball Wednesday, July 27, 2023 while playing mixed doubles at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic in Dixon. Alkhalaf and her brother, Jubraan, took third in the 15 Mixed Doubles division, then she went on to finish fourth in the 18 Girls Singles division later in the day. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)