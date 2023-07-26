Thanks for the memories as I bid a fond farewell

Change is always a tough thing, especially when you’ve been firmly entrenched in something for a quarter-century.

But after 23 years as a full-timer at the newspaper, it’s time for me to try something new.

My time here at the paper has been incredible. The friends I’ve made, the colleagues I’ve worked with, the acquaintances I’ve met, and the athletes and coaches I’ve covered have made it the best experience a guy could ask for. It’s been a nice, warm, cozy security blanket ever since I first arrived at the Telegraph office in Dixon in the final days of February 2000.

But it’s finally come time for me to leave the nest. For the first time in my adult life, I’m going to work regular 8-5 hours, with nights and weekends free. It’ll certainly be a shock to the system, and probably take me a little time to adjust, but it’s time for a new challenge.

I’ll be teaming up with an old friend and colleague, Dan Woessner, who held this Sports Editor job before me. When he moved on to work for American Surveying & Engineering in Dixon 7 1/2 years ago, I took over the sports department here at Sauk Valley Media, after working as a reporter or assistant editor for the 16 years prior to that. It’s truly been my pleasure to play a big part in the coverage of the high school sports scene here in the Sauk Valley area since the turn of the millennium.

Now, I’m going to join Dan at ASE – but you can’t just take the sports writing out of the veteran reporter. I’m planning to stay on at SVM in a freelance capacity, covering games in the evenings just to keep scratching that sports storytelling itch. Hopefully I’ll still get to see the athletes and coaches, and the friendly faces in the stands and along the sidelines that I’ve become accustomed to and enjoyed so much over these past two decades.

It’s a funny thing, time. There are days when it feels like I just started doing this recently; there are others when I feel all 23 years and then some. The names and faces and stories blend together after a while, as do all of the countless games and events I’ve covered.

That’s not to say I don’t remember the athletes and coaches and stories – well, not all of the stories, there have been so many – but it’s just that time seems to run together and I don’t always remember exactly when the athlete played or when the game took place.

Funny thing is, I always seem to underestimate how much time has passed since a particular athlete came through their school. As I get older, the years seem to run by at a faster clip, and sometimes it seems like only a few years ago that an athlete plied their craft when in fact it was a decade ago or more.

I’ve had the time of my life covering sports around here, and the main reason is the athletes and coaches who have allowed me to tell their stories. The athletes, the games, the successes I’ve seen are too countless to list, but even just being able to have brief snapshots into their lives when they’re competing at something they love, even just being a tiny part of their high school experience, has truly been an honor.

Every story I’ve written has been unique, as unique as the athlete or game or time they were told in. This job has allowed me to see countless games/meets/events for free – lots of them that I would’ve gladly paid to see – while also providing lots of opportunities to expand my horizons. I’ve covered games at college and professional football fields, basketball courts and baseball diamonds. I’ve met and interviewed professional athletes and even an Olympian, and covered NBA, MLB, and PGA events, as well as college football, basketball, softball and volleyball contests.

I’ve been to the press boxes at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field and Soldier Field. I crossed the United Center off my list this past season. And I’ve fulfilled childhood dreams of covering games at Kinnick Stadium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena, something I used to imagine when attending Iowa games with my dad as a kid. I’ve truly been blessed.

Kinnick Stadium sits empty and the field is covered with a thin layer of snow after Iowa's 28-7 win over Wisconsin on Dec. 12 in Iowa City. Covering a few games from the press box at Kinnick Stadium was a dream come true for Iowa City native Ty Reynolds during his 23 years in the sports department at Sauk Valley Media. (Ty Reynolds – treynolds@saukvalley.com)

And it’s all because of the local talent in our area. I’ve seen area athletes play in the NFL, MLB and NBA. I’ve written stories about local kids making it big in college athletics, truly enjoyed watching them reach heights they only have dreamed about – and relished the opportunity to tell their stories and share their success and joy with the readers who watched them grow up.

But no matter who I’ve followed or where I’ve gone to do so, the local high school sports scene has always brought me back to the Sauk Valley. As fun and special as it is to get the chance to cover those unique events, a majority of my time has been spent at the local courts and fields, at the gyms and stadiums around the area. I’ve loved every minute of it.

I’ve always strived to be a trusted and reliable source for all of your local sports reporting needs. Hopefully, I’ve provided you with the content and storytelling that you deserve. I sincerely thank you all for letting me be a part of your fond memories of games and teams and athletes, and for reading and enjoying the stories I’ve tried to tell.

So keep reading, keep enjoying the stories that will continue to be told by Shaw Media – you might even see this familiar face at a game, or byline in the paper once in awhile, if you keep an eye out.